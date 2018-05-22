Dr. John G. Rose Publishes Essay Proving Pi Is Finite

HENDERSON, Nev., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 2,000 years mathematicians and scientists have been working with pi to explore its limits and to use it in practical situations. They have determined it is an irrational, infinite number, and they have calculated it to ten trillion digits. But calculating it to such a long number was an unnecessary use of time, energy, and money. On May 15, 2018, Dr. John G. Rose published an essay which proves pi is a finite number.

Dr. Rose uses iSpace and tSpace, or the imagination versus reality, to solve the question as to whether pi is infinite or finite. In the confines of these concepts, he demonstrates how Zeno's motion paradoxes shows that infinity cannot exist between two points in three-dimensional reality. He relates how today's notion of an infinite pi resides only in iSpace and cannot be transferred to tSpace.

Dr. Rose states that over the last couple thousand years mathematicians have been using a circle with an infinite number of points to calculate pi, and of course, this produces an infinite pi. Perhaps you have heard a circle represents infinity. But in reality, this is not true. In all real situations a circle has a finite measurement.

If you want more specifics, you can obtain his essay at Amazon, Smashwords, or at his website for free—johnnorthern.com.

Dr. Rose uses he pen name, John Northern, for his science fiction novels.

Contact Dr. John G. Rose

Telephone: 702-704-1113

Email: 195610@email4pr.com

