Dr. John Halamka Joins MedAware as Strategic Advisor to Advance Standard of Health Information Technology for Patient Safety

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAware (www.medaware.com), a developer of AI-based patient safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Dr. John Halamka, MD, MS, as its newest scientific advisory board member.

Dr. Halamka currently serves as Executive Director of Beth Israel Lahey Health Technology Exploration Center. He also leads innovation for Beth Israel Lahey Health, serves as Chairman of the New England Healthcare Exchange Network (NEHEN), is the International Healthcare Innovation professor at Harvard Medical School, and is a practicing emergency physician. Previously, Dr. Halamka served as chief information officer at the Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare System.

Over the past decade, Dr. Halamka has written and co-authored several papers on the need for Electronic Health Records (EHRs), as well as how prescription errors can be mitigated, having personally been affected by such an error.

"Quality and safety depend on a level of decision support not found inside the EHR itself, hence the need for novel services and apps like MedAware," said Dr. Halamka. "We will begin to see the next generation of innovation and safety belongs to cloud hosted services companies and apps that layer on top of existing EHRs. MedAware is well poised to be a leader in this app economy."

"We are delighted that one of the most outspoken and influential advocates in healthcare technology and innovation has joined our scientific advisory board, adding his extensive experience and knowledge," said Dr. Gidi Stein, CEO and co-founder of MedAware. "We know that John's input will help further improve our platform and ability to provide healthcare organizations with a significant added layer of protection for both providers and patients against medication-related risk and harm."

About MedAware

MedAware utilizes AI for the early identification and prevention of medication errors, opioid dependency risk, evolving adverse events (ADEs) and contraindications, and other medication related risks. MedAware's medication safety platform protects providers and their patients in both inpatient and outpatient settings, and continuously monitors patients post-encounter to ensure medication safety throughout the continuum of care.

MedAware's system improves patient safety and significantly reduces avoidable risks and costs each day. For more information, please visit http://www.medaware.com.

