Dr. John Holcomb Joins Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

Holcomb is an internationally-known trauma and acute care surgeon. He is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, and has received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Trauma Resuscitation Science from the American Heart Association, the United States Special Operations Command Medal, and the Service Award from the American College of Surgery. In 2008, Holcomb joined the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston as a Professor of Surgery and in 2019 moved his clinical and research effort to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Holcomb has a personal and vested interest in the reduction of falls in older adults. He serves as a board member for Zibrio (www.zibrio.com), the company behind the SmartScale that measures physical balance and can prevent falls in older adults. Spectrum has entered into a unique relationship with Zibrio and has a goal of reducing resident falls by 10% across the portfolio within one year.

"I am excited to be joining Spectrum Retirement Communities as their medical advisor. I have a personal interest in this phase of care, and the opportunity to join a team so focused on quality is exceptional," shares Holcomb.

Spectrum's Vice President of Resident Care, Stephanie Haley-Andrews, RN, states that "Pursuant to our mission to be the industry's leader in resident care and safety, Dr. Holcomb will be working collaboratively with the resident care team to implement evidence-based best practices and injury prevention strategies across all of our senior living communities. We are beyond thrilled that his talents and expertise in trauma and acute care can contribute to our programs."

About Spectrum Retirement Communities

Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

SOURCE Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

Related Links

https://spectrumretirement.com

