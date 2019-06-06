Dr. John Mahoney Joins ScholarRx as VP of Medical Education

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx today announced that Dr. John F. Mahoney has joined the company as Vice President of Medical Education.

Dr. Mahoney comes to ScholarRx after serving the past 25 years at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he championed curricular improvement and innovation as its Associate Dean for Medical Education and Director of the Office of Medical Education.

Along with helping design the school's integrated clerkships, he led changes in medical education methodology and content that significantly influenced the entire curriculum. His creativity resulted in hallmark innovations in simulation, public health preparedness, and technology.

"I am delighted to welcome John to our team," said Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx. "He brings deep expertise in medical education and curriculum development and will help us build solutions that address pain points felt by deans and faculty in medical schools around the world, ranging from assessment to accreditation to active learning."

ScholarRx is a 15-year-old, mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. Built by the team that created First Aid for the USMLE Step 1, ScholarRx has been trusted by hundreds of thousands of medical students to prepare for the boards through its comprehensive USMLE-Rx digital learning environment. ScholarRx has recently launched a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers faculty and medical schools to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

