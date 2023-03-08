Dr. John Manzella Gives Hope To Students With Incarcerated Parents Through His Scholarship Program

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going to school when the student's parents are incarcerated can be challenging. That is why Dr. John Manzella decided to establish a scholarship grant for students who have incarcerated parents. The scholarship grant, named after Dr. John Manzella and the Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities, is open for students residing in the United States with incarcerated parents or guardians. To submit an application, applicants must send in their full name, location, contact details like their phone number and email address, high school background, where the applicant is currently studying, biography, and GPA. Along with this information comes an essay answering a question that can be seen through the scholarship website of Dr. John Manzella.

The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship was established to assist deserving students who are the children of incarcerated parents with educational costs. The scholarship is awarded to the children of incarcerated parents attending a full-time accredited college or university. The scholarship may be used for tuition, books, fees, room and board, and other educational expenses incurred during the recipient's academic year. With Dr. Manzella's experience, he knows how hard it is to earn a degree when the student's guardian or parents are in prison. Every qualified student is openly encouraged to submit their application. Nowadays, the tuition fee is rising, and Dr. Manzella aims to help every student through his scholarship grant.

The man behind the scholarship grant, Dr. John Manzella, is a professional entrepreneur and physician. He studied Bachelor of Science with the degree in Biology at Marquette University. In 1995, he earned his doctorate at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Manzella went to the University of Rochville, and there he got his Ph.D. in Health Care Management. In 2009, he established a start-up business called Housecalls.com. Currently, Dr. Manzella serves as their Medical Director and Practice Manager.

Applicants who want to know more about the grant may visit the scholarship webpage of Dr. John Manzella. Interested students and collaborators for the scholarship can also submit their inquiries by filling in the box on the webpage's contact page. He'll be happy to answer every question and request. Dr. Manzella wishes everyone the best of luck and extends his gratitude to everyone who will participate in his grant.

SOURCE Dr. John Manzella Scholarship