Dr. John Mulhall Joins FirmTech's Scientific Advisory Board to Promote Innovation in Men's Sexual Health

A world-renowned leader in men's sexual health, Mulhall joins esteemed colleagues dedicated to providing science-backed research that advances the field of sexual wellness

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech , the revolutionary sexual technology wellness company, today announced that John P. Mulhall, MD, MSc, FECSM, FACS, FRCSI, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Mulhall brings decades of experience and leadership in men's sexual health care to FirmTech, and a personal commitment to drive innovation that will improve men's lives. He will partner with renowned colleagues to provide independent guidance, analysis of sextech data, and evaluation of FirmTech product offerings to ensure they are science-backed and effective for men and women who want to improve their sexual performance and health.

"Wearable technology is the wave of the future for sexual wellness, and I'm excited to join FirmTech's independent scientific advisory board to help drive science-backed innovation," said Dr. Mulhall. "As a physician who works with men with cancer, I see the potential of FirmTech products to revolutionize how we treat men post-prostate cancer surgery. New wearable technology developments supported by the work of the advisory board could positively impact tens of thousands of lives every year."

Dr. Mulhall is the Director of the Male Sexual and Reproductive Medicine Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. A world-renowned expert in men's sexual health, Dr. Mulhall is heavily involved in research, has more than 370 papers published in peer-reviewed journals, and has published 58 book chapters and 10 books to date. He is the current editor-in-chief of The Journal of Sexual Medicine. Dr. Mulhall serves on the Board of Directors of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA).

"Men seek health care at a rate of 40 to 60 percent less than women, and men with erectile dysfunction (ED) are 30 to 40 percent more likely to have a heart attack in the next five years," said Elliot Justin, M.D., FACEP, CEO and founder, FirmTech. "I count on FirmTech's advisory board to objectively assess FirmTech product offerings and deliver helpful research data and devices to practitioners dealing with men's and women's sexual wellness". Advisory board members come from both academia and private practice. In addition to Dr. Mulhall, other members of the board include Dr. Jim Hotaling, Dr. Philip J. Cheng, Dr. Ashley Winter, Dr. Ashley Tapscott, Dr. Amy Pearlman, Dr. Stanley Lewis, and Dr. Robert J. Valenzuela.

FirmTech transformative and innovative products include the TechRing , the MaxPR , and the Performance Ring . Tracking "Erectile Fitness Scores", nocturnal erections and the firmness of all erections are groundbreaking developments in healthcare as instances of ED are often indicative of more serious underlying conditions and medication side effects. Sexual fitness is key to sexual health, overall wellness, and happiness.

For more information about FirmTech and its products, visit https://myfirmtech.com/ .

FirmTech, Inc.

FirmTech, Inc.'s mission is better sexual health for everyone through truly fresh and desired innovations in the functions and forms of underwearables for men and women, including smart erection rings and clitoral health sensors. Founded by Dr. Elliot Justin and Dr. James Hotaling, FirmTech is dedicated to providing men and women with the data about the vital signs of their sexual health and to enhancing their performance and pleasure.

Contact: Joshua Milne, Joshua Milne PR, [email protected] , 617-501-1620

SOURCE FirmTech