Dr. John Ryals added to Biosortia Pharmaceutical Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosortia, a leader in the next frontier of drug discovery, accessing the enormous chemical and genomic potential of natural microbiomes, is pleased to announce the addition of leading metabolomics expert, Dr. John Ryals to the Board of Directors.

"It is an honor to have Dr. Ryals join the Board of Directors of Biosortia Pharmaceuticals," said Ross Youngs, Biosortia's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "John has a proven track record of building professional and scientifically successful biotech companies. John is also a trailblazer who has advanced the understanding of human health with vision, strategy and operational excellence. Biosortia's business of drug discovery using unique capabilities to obtain the hidden drug-like chemistry of microbiome is complemented by Dr. Ryals."

"I am very excited and honored to be named as a Director to Biosortia's Board," said Dr. Ryals. "Biosortia's distinct capability to access and demonstrate the extraordinary potential of aquatic microbiomes, small molecules/metabolites and their pathways as the foundation of life sciences research, can be a game changer in terms of therapeutic discovery. The synergy of Biosortia's ability to access this next frontier of metabolomic chemistry with my background in biomedical engineering can have a far reaching effect on developing immuno-therapeutics."

Founder of Metabolon and serving as CEO and Board member for 16 years, Dr. Ryals has 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry, including senior research positions at Novartis and Ciba-Geigy. He is now the Chairman Emeritus, Founder and Board Member at Metabolon. Prior to founding Metabolon, Dr. Ryals was chief executive officer, president and founder of Paradigm Genetics, Inc., a publicly traded agricultural biotechnology company focused on industrializing the process of gene function discovery. He currently serves on the board of directors at AgBiome, a provider of early-stage R&D for agriculture, and the advisory board of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University. He earned a B.A. in biology and chemistry from the University of North Texas and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in molecular biology from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About Biosortia Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Biosortia is a start-up biotech company with unique technologies for discovering therapeutics from microbiomes. Biosortia is at the execution stage with a proven technology that was initially supported by ARPA-E, DARPA & USAF-RL. Biosortia's research phase ran six years and invested over twenty million dollars in creating an unparalleled technology for obtaining the sought-after hidden drug-like chemistry from microbes. Striving for a million new researchable microbial molecules for cell to cell signaling for therapeutics, agriculture, cosmetics, longevity, and other products.

