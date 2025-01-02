Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students: An Opportunity to Shape the Future of Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students announces a unique opportunity for undergraduate students across the nation who are committed to pursuing careers in medicine. This prestigious scholarship, founded by the distinguished oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. John Won, aims to support future healthcare leaders in their educational journeys. With a one-time award of $1,000, the scholarship recognizes academic excellence, passion for medicine, and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the medical field.

Scholarship Criteria

To be eligible for the Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Current Enrollment : Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program (with at least one semester completed) and pursuing a career in medicine, including but not limited to pre-med, biology, health sciences, or related fields.





: Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program (with at least one semester completed) and pursuing a career in medicine, including but not limited to pre-med, biology, health sciences, or related fields. Academic Excellence : Demonstrate a strong academic record with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.





: Demonstrate a strong academic record with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Essay Submission : Submit a well-written essay (up to 1,000 words) answering the following prompt: Describe your passion for pursuing a career in healthcare and how you plan to contribute to the medical field in the future.





: Submit a well-written essay (up to 1,000 words) answering the following prompt: Commitment to Medicine: Showcase genuine enthusiasm for a career in healthcare through your essay and supporting materials.

About Dr. John Won

Dr. John Won's career epitomizes excellence in patient care, academic mentorship, and community service. As a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Won specializes in facial trauma, dental implants, and reconstructive surgery. Beyond his clinical expertise, he has served as an adjunct clinical professor at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and contributed to research on surgical techniques and patient outcomes.

Why This Scholarship Matters

The Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students is not bound by location, ensuring that students from all corners of the United States can benefit from this remarkable opportunity. This initiative highlights Dr. Won's belief that education and dedication are key to shaping the future of healthcare.

The Dr. John Won Scholarship for Aspiring Medical Students represents Dr. John Won's enduring legacy of empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through this initiative, Dr. Won aims to support and inspire students who will undoubtedly contribute to the future of medicine.

Website: https://drjohnwonscholarship.com

