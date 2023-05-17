Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students Offers Award to Support Future Medical Professionals

HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jon Kiev, a renowned thoracic and general surgeon with over 30 years of experience, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students. This scholarship aims to support aspiring medical professionals in their educational pursuits and empower them to make a positive impact in their communities. The scholarship will be awarded through an essay competition, and the recipient will receive a one-time award of $1,000.

Dr. Kiev's extensive medical background, coupled with his passion for helping others, has inspired him to establish this scholarship program. As a board-certified surgeon who has received fellowships from prestigious institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Loma Linda University Medical Center, Dr. Jon Kiev understands the importance of quality education in the medical field.

"To truly make a difference in the lives of others, we need compassionate and dedicated medical professionals," said Dr. Kiev. "I am honored to support the next generation of physicians through the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students."

"We believe that medical professionals have the power to transform communities," said Dr. Kiev. "By asking applicants to reflect on their aspirations and how they plan to create positive change, we hope to inspire them to think deeply about their future impact."

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students is August 15, 2023. All applications must be submitted through the scholarship website at https://drjonkievscholarship.com/dr-jon-kiev-scholarship/. The winner will be announced on September 15, 2023.

About Dr. Jon Kiev:

Dr. Jon Kiev is a highly experienced medical professional with a stellar career spanning over three decades. He obtained his M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine and his A.B. from Syracuse University. Dr. Kiev holds licenses to practice in Kentucky, Texas, and Florida and is a board-certified thoracic and general surgeon. His commitment to patient care and his unwavering dedication to the medical field have earned him fellowships from esteemed institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Kiev aims to support and empower future medical professionals in their pursuit of education and career goals.

