Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors Unveils Opportunity for Medical Students

News provided by

Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship

16 Jan, 2024, 16:39 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards fostering the next generation of medical professionals, the esteemed Dr. Jon Ver Halen announces the establishment of the Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors. This one-time $1,000 scholarship aims to support students pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, optometry, or veterinary sciences, embodying the distinguished surgeon's core values of academic excellence, compassion, service, and commitment to advancing the field of medicine.

Applicants will be assessed based on the embodiment of Dr. Jon Ver Halen's values, strength of academic record, financial need, and the quality of their personal statement and letter of recommendation. To apply, candidates are invited to submit a personal statement of 1000 words or less, addressing their embodiment of academic excellence, compassion, service, and commitment to advancing their chosen field of medicine.

Dr. Jon Ver Halen, a distinguished plastic surgeon based in Dallas, Texas, founded this scholarship as a testament to his commitment to supporting aspiring medical professionals. A magna cum laude graduate from UCLA with dual bachelor's degrees in biochemistry and English, Dr. Ver Halen earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 2002.

Dr. Jon Ver Halen's illustrious career includes completing his general surgery residency at the University of Washington and plastic surgery residency training at the same institution in 2008. His dedication to microvascular surgery was further honed through an advanced fellowship at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Internationally recognized for his surgical expertise and research achievements, Dr. Jon Ver Halen has contributed over 40 peer-reviewed articles to the medical community. Notable honors include the Patient's Choice Award and Excellence in Teaching Award. Dr. Jon Ver Halen has held faculty appointments at renowned institutions, such as the University of Tennessee, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Vanderbilt University, and Texas A&M University.

The scholarship reflects Dr. Ver Halen's commitment to nurturing the next generation of physicians.

Applications for the Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors must be submitted by August 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on September 15, 2024.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://drjonverhalenscholarship.com/dr-jon-ver-scholarship/.

SOURCE Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship

Also from this source

Dr. Jon Ver Halen Scholarship for Future Doctors Empowers the Next Generation of Medical Leaders

Dr. Jon Ver Halen, the esteemed plastic surgeon renowned for his surgical expertise and commitment to advancing medicine, proudly announces the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.