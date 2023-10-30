Dr. Jon Weidanz, MPH, Ph.D., Joins BioNTX Board of Directors

News provided by

BioNTX

30 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNTX, the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization in North Texas, is proud to announce the appointment of Jon Weidanz, MPH, Ph.D., as its newest member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Weidanz brings an impressive wealth of experience, including extensive knowledge in immunology and immunotherapy research, a distinguished teaching career, a visionary biotech leader, and as a successful biotech entrepreneur. His addition to the board underscores BioNTX's commitment to innovation and excellence in the biotechnology industry.

Dr. Jon Weidanz is currently an Associate Vice President for Research leading strategic initiatives in BioHealth, a tenured Professor at the University of Texas Arlington, in both the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the College of Engineering, and an esteemed member of the Multi-Professional Center for Health Informatics at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). Furthermore, he founded the North Texas Genome Center at UTA in 2018 and served as its director until 2022. Dr. Weidanz's exceptional leadership in academia, groundbreaking research and licensed inventions has earned him membership in the National Academy of Inventors and a well-deserved reputation in the biotechnology community.

Throughout his career, Dr. Weidanz has been a prolific contributor to the field of biotechnology, with over 60 peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and published conference proceedings. He holds numerous patents, awarded and pending, including those successfully licensed to industry. Notably, during his tenure at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dr. Weidanz was honored as a Distinguished Professor and received accolades for his teaching achievements.

Dr. Weidanz is an accomplished biotech entrepreneur.  He has co-founded four startups that have focused on discovering disease targets and inventing novel antibody-based therapeutics for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. His most recent startup exit in September 2021, Abexxa Biologics, a pre-clinical stage immunotherapy company co-founded by Dr. Weidanz, was acquired by the German pharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim. Dr. Weidanz continues to work with industry, serving as a consultant for several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

"I am excited and honored to join BioNTX and contribute to its mission of advancing healthcare through cutting-edge biotechnology," expressed Dr. Jon Weidanz. "I look forward to collaborating with BioNTX's accomplished team and leveraging our collective expertise to drive innovation in the field."

BioNTX continues to demonstrate its commitment to attracting top-tier talent and expanding its capabilities to revolutionize healthcare and bioscience.

About BioNTX

BioNTX works to build a strong life science community through collaborative peer to peer networking events, high-level educational programming, supporting companies with a purchasing consortium and by being the voice and champion for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

Media Contact: Kathleen M. Otto – [email protected]

SOURCE BioNTX

Also from this source

Dr. Burgess Honored with the Prestigious PFID #SquashSuperbugs Award for His Advocacy on the PASTEUR Act

Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D., has been awarded the esteemed PFID #SquashSuperbugs Award for his pivotal role in championing the Pioneering...
ARPA-H Selects Pegasus Park in Dallas as a HUB Location for its Newly Established Federal Agency

ARPA-H Selects Pegasus Park in Dallas as a HUB Location for its Newly Established Federal Agency

The 9th Annual BioNTX iC³ Life Science Summit is just two days away, and today's announcement from the newly established federal agency, the Advanced ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.