Dr. Jonathan Calkwood and Team Announce Relocation of Nationally Recognized Multiple Sclerosis Practice

Neurologist Continues Care for MS Patients at New Plymouth Location Through Partnership with Midwest Immunology Clinic

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jonathan Calkwood and his team at the Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis (MCMS) have announced that, beginning January 2, 2023, they will be moving their practice from Golden Valley to City Center Professional Building at 15700 37th Ave North, Suite 110 in Plymouth, Minn.

Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, Neuro-Ophthalmologist at the Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis

Dr. Calkwood, MCMS medical director, and his team at MCMS are a nationally recognized neurology and neuro-ophthalmology practice at the forefront of care options and research for multiple sclerosis (MS) management. From diagnosis to treatment, the team strives to provide excellent neurological care to improve the quality of life for people with multiple sclerosis.

To support their growth, MCMS is partnering with Dr. Jason Raasch and his team at Midwest Immunology Clinic (MIC). MIC specializes in the treatment of primary immunodeficiency diseases for people of all ages and has treated many of Dr. Calkwood's patients.

The practice's new location will provide their patients with more accessible parking and comfortable treatment rooms as well as same-building access to Infusion Associates, who offer patients access to IV therapy 365-days-a-year, private rooms, TVs, WiFi, heated blankets and more amenities.

"Although we are moving, our exceptional care and familiar faces will not change," said Dr. Calkwood. "In our new location, we look forward to expanding our care offerings and continuing our patients' neuro-ophthalmology care, infusions and research opportunities from the staff they've come to know."

MCMS, staffed by the most experienced MS-certified nursing team in the nation, comprehensively addresses the needs of those with MS through diagnosis, individualized treatment plans, further education, rehabilitation, addressing emotional and social needs, and participating in clinical research studies. Their comprehensive life management plans promote independence and optimal functioning to support each patient's unique lifestyle.

MCMS encourages current patients to transfer their care to the new location before the end of the year by following the steps on their new website www.MNcenterforMS.com. Patients looking for MS care can also request an appointment through the website or by calling (763) 344-4770.

About Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis

The Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis (MCMS) provides high quality care for patients with multiple sclerosis. Committed to providing comprehensive care options and solving difficult MS management issues, it's the goal of MCMS to be at the forefront of multiple sclerosis care options and research. Dr. Jonathan Calkwood, medical director of MCMS, is a nationally recognized neurologist and fellowship trained neuro-ophthalmologist specializing in comprehensive treatment of multiple sclerosis. For more information, please visit www.MNcenterforMS.com.

Media Contact: Gary Young, Gary Young Ink

Phone: (612) 247-8123

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.MNcenterforMS.com

SOURCE Minnesota Center for Multiple Sclerosis