Dr. Jonathan Sadeh, Former Senior Vice President of Immunology R&D at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Joins Scinai Immunotherapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board

JERUSALEM, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) ("Scinai" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, announced today that Dr. Jonathan Sadeh has been appointed as a member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). In this capacity, Dr Sadeh will play a significant role in advancing the clinical development of Scinai's lead IL-17 program along with other promising assets in their unique VHH antibody pipeline.

Dr. Sadeh is an accomplished physician-scientist with over 20 years of experience in drug development and clinical research. He spent the last five years at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where he held multiple senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President and Global Programs Head for Immunology, Cardiovascular, and Neuroscience; Immunology Therapeutic Area Head; and China R&D Head. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for multiple drug approvals across various fields, including pulmonary, rheumatology, dermatology, gastroenterology, and neurology. His most recent achievement is the approval of Sotyktu, a first-in-class TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis. Prior to BMS, Dr. Sadeh held senior leadership positions at Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and Schering-Plough.

Dr. Sadeh earned his MD in Medicine from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and an M.Sc. degree in Clinical Research from Harvard Medical School. He completed his fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Harvard Medical School. He began his medical career as an academic researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Jonathan Sadeh commented: "As a physician, scientist, and drug developer, I am deeply committed to advancing innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. Scinai's use of VHH antibodies as a bio-better approach leverages the unique attributes of VHH antibodies to overcome the shortcomings of other approved biologics. This presents a unique way to provide patients with treatments that truly address their conditions in a meaningful way. The opportunity to collaborate with esteemed institutions like Max Planck and UMG further strengthens my belief in Scinai's potential. I look forward to contributing to Scinai's mission and helping establish it as a globally recognized leader in scientifically driven drug development".

Amir Reichman, CEO of Scinai, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jonathan Sadeh to our Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive experience and proven track record in drug development and clinical research will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative I&I biological products. We look forward to his contributions and insights as we strive to bring transformative therapies to patients in need."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (nanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services for early stage biotech drug development projects.

Company website: www.scinai.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Business Development | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the development of meaningful drugs and the potential of Scinai's NanoAb program. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; the risk that the Company will otherwise be unable to remain compliant with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq; a delay in the commencement and results of pre-clinical and clinical studies, including the Phase 1/2a study for psoriasis; the risk of delay in, Scinai's inability to conduct, or the unsuccessful results of, its research and development activities, including the contemplated in-vivo studies and a clinical trial; inability to develop meaningful drugs; lower than anticipated revenues of Scinai's CDMO business in 2024 and thereafter; failure to sign agreements with other potential clients of the CDMO business; the risk that Scinai will not be successful in expanding its CDMO business or in-license other NanoAbs; the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met or that Scinai will not be successful in bringing the NanoAbs towards commercialization; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 15, 2024, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310190/Scinai_Immunotherapeutics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.