Dr. Jong Gye Shin, Technology Advisor of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, appointed as Chairman of Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS)

News provided by

HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering

25 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jong Gye Shin, the Technology Advisor of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS). He was elected as the chairman with the support of all member countries.

Continue Reading
Dr. Jong Gye Shin, the Technology Advisor of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS).
Dr. Jong Gye Shin, the Technology Advisor of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS).

CESS is an international professional committee representing the shipbuilding industry, with five member countries, including Korea, Europe, the United States, Japan, and China. Established in 1994, CESS has served as a platform for influencing important agendas and raising awareness related to the shipbuilding industry.

Dr. Shin's appointment as the chairman of CESS is expected to provide an opportunity to expand Korea's influence in the global shipbuilding and maritime industry. He will serve as the chairman for a three-year term.

Dr. Shin earned a Ph.D. in Ocean Engineering from MIT in the United States in 1989. He has worked as a professor in the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at Seoul National University, collaborating with major research institutes around the world for over 30 years.

Acknowledged for his remarkable academic achievements, Dr. Shin has received international recognition, earning the prestigious Elmer L. Hann Award, also known as the "Nobel Prize of Shipbuilding Academia," on three occasions (2001, 2014, and 2019).

Currently, he serves as an honorary professor in the Department of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering at Seoul National University. Since 2020, he has been actively contributing to the design of the next-generation ship and the construction of smart yards as a technology advisor for HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering.

As the chairman, Dr. Shin will prioritize addressing key challenges that the global shipbuilding industry is facing, including the imperative transition to environmentally friendly solutions, the integration of cutting-edge technologies, and the alleviation of the skilled personnel shortage, while actively listening to the members' concerns.

Dr. Shin emphasized, "The primary objective of CESS is for members to encourage collaborative discovery of future agendas in the shipbuilding industry and foster communication for collective advancement." He added, "As the chairman, I am committed to making diverse efforts that ensure seamless collaboration within the global shipbuilding industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160754/Jong_Gye_Shin__the_Technology_Advisor_of_HD_Korea_Shipbuilding_and_Offshore_Engineering.jpg

SOURCE HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.