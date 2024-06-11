Dr. Joseph Jacobs Unveils New Book: Pain No More - 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain

CLERMONT, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned physical therapist, inventor of ASTR - a new therapy approach that treats pain at its source – and founder of the ASTR Institute, Dr. Joseph Jacobs proudly announces the release of his groundbreaking new book, Pain No More - 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain. Available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats, this comprehensive guide empowers individuals to reclaim their lives from the grip of chronic pain.

Research published in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report in 2023 estimated that more than 51 million people – more than 20% of US adults – have chronic pain.

In his book, Dr. Jacobs shares the techniques that transformed his own life and the lives of countless patients. These strategies, backed by more than 45 research studies, provide the essential tools to overcome chronic pain, fatigue, headaches, and migraines. "My personal journey with chronic pain and cancer inspired me to develop ASTR," Dr. Jacobs explains. "This book encapsulates years of research and clinical practice aimed at providing effective pain relief."

ASTR, or Advanced Soft Tissue Release, is a biopsychosocial model treating pain at its source by addressing:

scar tissue

fascia restriction

inflammation

nutrition

posture

body mechanics

ergonomics

lifestyle changes

exercises

Pain No More - 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain advocates a comprehensive approach to pain management, integrating physical therapy, nutrition, and mind-body techniques. Dr. Jacobs presents complex medical information in a simple, direct manner, offering readers evidence-based guidance that is easy to comprehend and apply.

Readers will also gain access to bonus materials, including pain relief video tips and online case studies, further supporting their journey to a life without pain. This book is recommended not only for individuals dealing with chronic pain but also for anyone interested in improving their overall well-being through holistic health practices. It is also a valuable resource for healthcare professionals looking to explore alternative pain management methods.

"Don't let pain take control—start your healing journey today," urges Dr. Jacobs. "Read this book and unlock the path to a pain-free life."

About Dr. Joseph Jacobs

Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, BPT, ASTRs, is a celebrated Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, Functional Medicine Practitioner, and the inventor of ASTR (Advanced Soft Tissue Release). A cancer survivor and recipient of eight patents, Dr. Jacobs has dedicated his career to revolutionizing pain relief. He educates doctors worldwide and has been featured in a TEDx Talk and various magazines.

Dr. Jacobs' life ambition is to continuously develop and research new instruments, theories, and methodologies to revolutionize the medical industry.

About ASTR Institute

The ASTR Institute is dedicated to advancing the field of pain management through innovative research, education, and the development of cutting-edge therapies. With a mission to alleviate pain quickly and effectively, ASTR Institute provides resources and training for both patients and healthcare providers.

