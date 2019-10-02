Dr. Joseph Kravitz on Innovations in Dental Implants

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When one is considering tooth removal, innovations in dental implants have made this treatment solution safe, effective and natural looking when done properly. Dr. Joseph Kravitz, award-winning dental implants dentist located in Rockville, Maryland, is focused on precision diagnosis and replacement of missing teeth utilizing advanced dental implants.

"When you have a tooth removed it is normal to lose 40-60% bone volume in the area. That means the side of your face caves in, and there is a defect. 3 Minute Implant™ is a unique dental implant procedure we have continued to iterate on for 19 years. Naysayers may comment that it cannot be done in that time frame; however, we have been successfully doing this process for nearly two decades and it has proven to work with a 99% patient success rate."

When the tooth is removed, a dental implant, is inserted at the same appointment. Mouth impressions can be made to start making your new teeth in the office with our in-house Prosthodontic Laboratory. Beautiful new teeth are custom made on site. You do not leave the office without new custom teeth.

Dr. Kravitz has pioneered many minimally invasive surgical techniques, smile innovations, and improvements to the delivery of dental health care. Other dentists seek out instruction and mentorship from Dr. Kravitz, based on his extensive professional history of credentials including a Doctorate of Dental Surgery and a Specialty Certificate in Prosthodontics from the University of Maryland Dental School, a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the University of Maryland Graduate School, and a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry from NYU College of Dentistry.

For dental implants success, it's key to seek out a seasoned prosthodontist with experience in both research and treatment procedures in replacing missing teeth to receive optimal care.

