Dr. Josh Eisen Wants More Debates, Challenges Mondaire Jones to Continue Civil Exchange of Ideas

HARRISON, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eisen for Congress Campaign wants more debates and to continue the civil exchange of ideas between the candidates running for election for NY-17. Dr. Eisen said, "I really enjoyed the debates. Everyone was so nice. There was a real exchange of ideas. We agreed on so much until we got to talking about ideology." Candidates did not attack or disrespect one another. The Eisen campaign says that continued civil debate will benefit the winner and can serve as a model for meaningful dialogue.

Two virtual debates were held earlier this week on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, offering the first opportunity for the candidates to interact, exchange ideas, and challenge each other on key issues since the primary. The first debate was hosted by the League of Women Voters and the second was hosted by the NAACP and The Journal News.

"While we were ambivalent about debates going in, we are energized by the class of the other candidates and by the elegant manner in which the debates unfolded," said Josh Smus, an Eisen campaign spokesperson.

Dr. Eisen told his senior colleagues, "This is an opportunity to go deep on ideas. But the district deserves longer and in-person debates where we can continue the dialogue."

The Eisen campaign is looking forward to something working out. "We hope someone steps up fast and offers to host two or three debates in a safe and socially distant way," Smus told reporters while preparing for the first of a series of community events throughout the district organized by the Eisen campaign.

