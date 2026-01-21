Dr. Jourdan Holder Joins Hearts for Hearing as Senior Director of Audiology and Research

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearts for Hearing is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jourdan Holder, Au.D., PhD, as Senior Director of Audiology and Research. In this newly created leadership role, Holder will provide clinical and research leadership across audiology services with a focus on advancing evidence-based care and improving outcomes for children and adults with hearing loss.

Dr. Jourdan Holder, photo by Alexa Masters, Hearts for Hearing

"I am thrilled to join a team of bright, motivated colleagues to conduct research in a state-of-the-art facility. The fresh perspective and patient care flexibility that Hearts for Hearing offers creates an ideal opportunity to merge patient care and research to make meaningful advancements toward better audiologic care for individuals with hearing loss," says Holder.

Holder brings exceptional expertise in cochlear implant care and auditory research to Hearts for Hearing. "Dr. Holder's arrival at Hearts for Hearing marks a pivotal milestone in our evolution and reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest caliber of evidence-based hearing healthcare." Says Dr. René Gifford, Chief of Audiology and Research at Hearts for Hearing. Prior to joining Hearts for Hearing, Holder served as Director of the Cochlear Implant Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she provided cochlear implant care, taught graduate-level audiology courses, and led a comprehensive clinical and research program.

Holder's research has made significant contributions to the field of audiology, particularly in improving speech perception and quality-of-life outcomes for cochlear implant recipients. Her work has focused on expanding access to cochlear implant technology for non-traditional pediatric candidates, optimizing device programming protocols, and understanding factors that influence patient outcomes. She has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and presented her research at national and international scientific meetings.

"Hearts for Hearing is thrilled to welcome Dr. Jourdan Holder to the team," said Darcy Stowe, CEO. "She is well-known in the field for her clinical expertise and research prowess. We are fortunate to have her on the team and look forward to celebrating her continued influence on the field of hearing healthcare, starting right here in Oklahoma."

Holder earned her Bachelor of Science in Audiology and Business Foundations from the University of Texas at Austin, her Doctor of Audiology from Vanderbilt University, and her PhD in Hearing Science with a focus on cochlear implants from Vanderbilt University. She holds the Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and is licensed in Tennessee, Texas, and Oklahoma.

In addition to her clinical and research work, Dr. Holder serves as a faculty member for the Institute for Cochlear Implant Training Advanced Audiology Course and as a Section Editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Audiology. She also serves on audiology advisory boards for leading cochlear implant manufacturers and reviews manuscripts for numerous prestigious audiology and otolaryngology journals.

Holder's appointment reflects Hearts for Hearing's continued growth and commitment to providing comprehensive, evidence-based hearing healthcare services to the Oklahoma community and beyond.

— About Hearts for Hearing —

Hearts for Hearing is a comprehensive hearing health care clinic for children and adults headquartered in Oklahoma City, with offices in Tulsa and Norman, and includes a state-of-the-art Mobile Care Clinic. The organization was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)3 to provide funding for the first set of hearing aids for children with hearing loss in Oklahoma. Its mission has expanded significantly to become one of the leading hearing health care centers in the country offering audiology, speech-language therapy, and leading-edge research in age ranges from newborn to senior adults. Its collaborative model appointments pairing audiologists and speech-language pathologists working together helps enable the best outcomes for its patients. Learn more at www.heartsforhearing.org.

CONTACT

Alexa Masters, Director of Digital Marketing

(405) 849-4882

SOURCE Hearts for Hearing