Dr. Joyce Addo-Atuah, Author of "The Power of Thanksgiving: A Blueprint for Contentment, Fulfillment and Well-Being Through Gratitude" Receives Coveted Book Excellence Award in the Multicultural Non-Fiction Category

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Toronto, Canada, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design, and overall market appeal. Previous Winners and Finalists of these awards have benefited from increased media coverage and sales among others.

"I am super excited about this award as it confirms the social proof for the book, as it has also been named a Winner in the National Indie Excellence Awards, a finalist in Christian Inspirational by the International Book Awards, and a Bronze Medal Winner in Christian Non-Fiction by the Global Ebook Awards," beamed Dr. Addo-Atuah.

The Power of Thanksgiving: A Blueprint for Contentment, Fulfillment, and Well-Being through Gratitude equips readers with the tools needed to develop a lifestyle of gratitude and thanksgiving and to derive the wide-ranging benefits including good health, better relationships, higher productivity, and long life.

Praise for the book:

"This beautifully written book will truly change your mindset on the power and importance of gratitude. I thought the way the author used not only scriptures but science, especially noting the work of Dr. Emmons, was so insightful. Emmons' ARC Model of Gratitude proves the need for all of us to live a daily life of gratitude, and the huge benefits in doing so. This would make an excellent gift to anyone who would like to improve their lives on every level……-Readers' Favorite

About the Author – A college professor and a board member of the Pentecost Bible College, Dr. Joyce Addo-Atuah is a passionate teacher of the word of God and a lifelong practitioner of gratitude. She considers herself a living proof of the power of thanksgiving as she is widely acclaimed for staying "forever young." She has spoken and taught on several professional as well as Christian platforms. In "The Power of Thanksgiving: A Blueprint for Contentment, Fulfillment, and Well-Being through Gratitude," she leads her readers into the powerful benefits of a gratitude lifestyle by weaving together a beautiful tapestry of personal life experiences, scripture, and gratitude quotes, along with timeless hymns of praise and thanksgiving, all buttressed by scientific evidence.

