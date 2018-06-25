Dr. J's Natural Launches Simple & Essential Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. J with Dr.J's Natural hosted a private evening celebrating the launch of their new Simple & Essential Collection on Thursday, May 24th at The District by Hannah An in Los Angeles. The new collection together with Zoe™by QykSonic, is the secret to better health and radiant skin for everyone with a busy lifestyle. Dr. J's philanthropic philosophy focuses on helping one life at a time, and the best way to do that is by improving people's health for the long term.

Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen with Disney Star Jake T. Austin at the launch event for Dr.J's Natural Essential collection, together with CEO of QYKSonic Rakesh Tammabattula Both the companies celebrated their success with many noted celebrity guests

The Simple Collection™ is comprised of slimming, detoxing and energy products, while the Essential Collection includes vitamins for your everyday better health such as probiotics, digestive enzymes, liver health, joint health and hair, nails & skin vitamin. The new simple and essential collection also features a beauty device called Zoe™by QykSonic, an extension of Dr. J's products for enhancing skin health and beauty, offering customers more natural and effective ways to manage their health and beauty.

"The event, which launched Dr. J's Natural in Hollywood and Beverly Hills, was a huge success. We are thrilled to have celebrated with all the great brands involved, including The District by Hannah An, Carbonadi, Cordigo, and Ensohara," said Dr. J.

Since 2008, Dr. J's Natural has been formulating and manufacturing premium quality dietary supplements and organic non-GMO products that are unlike any other natural supplements/ products on the market. Dr. J is committed to making the best supplements/ products with strong emphasis on quality starting with the best ingredients, that are 99.9% natural, and carefully selected from the world's most reputable top suppliers, and proudly made in the USA. The company makes all their supplements in an FDA approved Certified GMP facility.

The company donated 10% of the sales through the event to an organization called Kiva – a donation they plan to have ongoing for future sales as well. The charity helps alleviate global poverty through direct micro-loans for individuals with an idea and desire to work, but do not have access to traditional sources of capital.

About Dr. J

Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, or Dr. J as she is affectionately known, is the Founder and President of Dr. J's Natural. She is a distinguished Clinical Pharmacist who graduated from the University of Southern California School of Pharmacy (USC) in May 1998. From working as a pharmacist for over a decade, she has learned that a successful clinical pharmacist needs to have certain essential attributes: attention to detail, a genuine care for patients, the ability to understand a patient's need, the experience and continuing education to care for a patient's overall health and an uncompromising commitment to stay abreast with cutting-edge medical treatments and alternative natural treatments to help patients. Through this understanding, Dr. J incorporates all of these elements into her daily practice.

About Dr. J's Natural

Dr. J's Natural was established in 2008 and is a privately held company in Huntington Beach, CA. Since inception, Dr. J and her team of doctors' main goal has been to make all natural supplements and beauty products that are exceptional and effective. The company's primary focus is to make sure that their supplements and beauty products help for a healthier and better life for everyone. The company's singular mission has been to provide a healthier life for everyone, and a better lifestyle for anyone. The company strives to become the best as a leading supplement and beauty products brand around the globe, as they pride themselves on exceptional natural premium quality products, and continue to provide excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.drjsnatural.com and www.qyksonic.com.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Anderson

1 (949) 506-6299

197618@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-js-natural-launches-simple--essential-collection-300671069.html

SOURCE Dr. J's Natural

Related Links

http://www.drjsnatural.com

