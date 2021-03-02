Dr. J's Surface Disinfectant Wipes EPA-registered and Proven to Kill COVID-19 is Approved by California Department of Pesticide Regulations for Distribution

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QYK Brands LLC, a leading manufacturer of wipes and personal care products, announced today that the California Department of Pesticide Regulations (CDPR) approved their product, Dr. J's Surface Disinfectant Wipes (EPA Registration No. 97092-2) . This approval allows the product to be sold and distributed in the State of California.

Before a product can legally make claims that it can kill a particular pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, the claim must be authorized by the EPA based on a rigorous testing process and stringent review of data. QYK Brands Surface Disinfectant Wipes successfully passed the testing and review process and was EPA-registered on LIST N (97092-2) on October 9, 2020. EPA expects all products on List N to kill the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) on surfaces (not humans) when used according to the label directions.

As a result of this announcement by the CDPR and QYK Brands, consumers will now have nationwide access to disinfectant wipes, a product that has experienced a noticeable shortage in the marketplace this past year.

To help meet the continuing needs of consumers, healthcare facilities, schools, and businesses, QYK Brands invested $45 million to expand their production capabilities. Its willingness to boost production will yield approximately 1 million canisters per day.

"When the leading brands could not keep up with the demand, we invested significantly on our own to ramp up production," said Rakesh Tammabattula, QYK Brands CEO. "Many competitors and manufacturers are approaching us because they need our help."

QYK Brands developed Dr. J's Surface Disinfectant Wipes to deliver the following consumer benefits:

Broad spectrum disinfectant: Kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria and viruses in 15 seconds when used as directed on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Kills the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Antimicrobial and effective against 45 organisms including SARS CoV2.

Approved for Healthcare, Institutional and Residential uses.

Bleach free, ammonia free and phosphate free with no chemical smell. Leaves a fresh, clean scent.

Strong, non-abrasive wipes for heavy duty cleaning.

