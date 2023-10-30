Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon Scholarship for Medical Students: Supporting the Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders

30 Oct, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon Scholarship for Medical Students is now accepting applications for its 2024 award. This prestigious scholarship, with a one-time award of $1,000, is designed to support and encourage aspiring medical professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to the field of medicine and a strong desire to make a positive impact on patient care.

Established by Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon, a distinguished neurologist with a remarkable career spanning expertise in various areas of medical practice, research, and education, the scholarship reflects Dr. Ungar-Sargon's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, patient care, and advancing medical knowledge.

To be eligible for the Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon Scholarship for Medical Students, applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be currently enrolled in an accredited medical school or pre-medical program in the United States.

  • Have a strong academic record, demonstrating excellence in their coursework and a commitment to learning and professional growth.

  • Submit a creative and thought-provoking essay of under 1000 words in response to the following prompt:

  • Demonstrate a genuine passion for medicine and a strong desire to make a positive impact in the field of healthcare.

The scholarship is open to both undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a medical degree. However, applicants must be legal residents or citizens of the United States.

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon Scholarship for Medical Students is February 15, 2024.

About Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon

Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon is a distinguished neurologist with a remarkable career spanning expertise in various areas of medical practice, research, and education. With a profound commitment to patient care, academic excellence, and advancing medical knowledge, Dr. Ungar-Sargon has become a respected figure in the field of neurology.

Dr. Julian Ungar-Sargon received his medical degree from The Royal London Hospital Medical College and went on to complete clinical studies at the same institution, earning several prestigious degrees, including L.R.C.P., M.R.C.S., MB, BS, from London University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ungar-Sargon has made significant contributions to the field of neurology. His expertise in electrodiagnosis, pain management, and other areas of neurology has been invaluable in diagnosing and treating neurological conditions. He has also held teaching positions at esteemed institutions such as the Medical College of Pennsylvania and Harvard Medical School.

SOURCE Dr Julian Ungar-Sargon Scholarship

