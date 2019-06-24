NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Julie E. E. Kupersmith, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Prominent Surgeon in the field of Cosmetic Plastic Surgery at her Private Practice.

With over 23 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Julie E. E. Kupersmith, M.D. is currently in private practice in New Rochelle, New York, performing cosmetic plastic surgery.

Dr. Kupersmith understands that the decision to have cosmetic surgery is a deeply personal issue. Thus, she believes in a personal touch for personal matters. She assists many patients in tailoring personalized surgical and non-surgical treatment plans to maximize their aesthetic outcomes. In addition to offering such surgical procedures as breast enhancement, body contouring, Brazilian Butt Lift, Fat Transfer, and facial surgery, Dr. Kupersmith provides patients with the latest non-invasive treatments including Coolsculpting, Ultherapy, Laser treatments, and VelaShape III. She also offers medical spa treatments that include massages, facials, chemical peels, acne treatment, and microdermabrasion.

Dr. Kupersmith graduated cum laude with high honors in biological sciences from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, in 1990. She then attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Graduate School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she received her M.D. degree in 1995. In 2001, Dr. Kupersmith completed her general surgery residency at Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester, an affiliate of New York Medical College. She was Chief Surgical Resident from 2000-2001. Finally, Dr. Kupersmith completed a plastic surgery residency program at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in 2003.

Dr. Kupersmith has an affiliation with New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital and admitting privileges at Montefiore New Rochelle. During her career, Dr. Kupersmith has been a featured speaker at bariatric surgery support groups and meetings for LifeSculpt™ and Adivive. Additionally, Dr. Kupersmith has maintained a membership with the National Association of Professional of Women.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Dr. Kupersmith received a Top Doc New York award in 2011. She received the Most Compassionate Doctor award in 2012 from Vitals. She also received the Vitals Patient choice Award in 2014. She was also one of the 10 Best Plastic Surgeons in 2018 and 2019 awarded by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons.

When not working, Dr. Kupersmith enjoys horseback riding with her daughter and golfing with her family.

For more information, please visit www.jkmdpc.com.

