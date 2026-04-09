Dr. Justin Warcup Launches First Structured Curriculum in Airway-Centered Dental Care for Pediatric and Orthodontic Providers

In-person clinical education offers repeatable protocols and early intervention tools designed to help dentists diagnose, treat, and integrate airway-focused care into everyday practice

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric dental airway therapy pioneer, Dr. Justin Warcup, announces a new in-person BRĒTH Method™ course series, taking place September 18-19, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The course is designed for clinicians seeking advanced training in airway-focused dentistry and early intervention strategies. It presents Dr. Justin Warcup's proprietary BRĒTH Method™, a clinical framework that integrates nasal breathing, jaw development, sleep quality, and long-term health outcomes into a comprehensive, whole-child approach to care.

Dr. Justin Warcup

The two-day course will take place at the Kimpton Harper Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. Designed for pediatric dental and orthodontic professionals, the program combines lectures, clinical insights, and hands-on learning focused on identifying early signs of airway dysfunction and implementing preventive, airway-centered treatment strategies.

"This course isn't just about learning the clinical side of the BRĒTH Method™, it's about how to implement it successfully in your practice, so you can deliver consistent, predictable outcomes for your patients," says Dr. Warcup, "If you believe airway matters and want to lead instead of follow, this seminar is about giving you the tools to fully integrate that into your practice– clinically and operationally."

Attendees will learn how modern lifestyle factors are impacting craniofacial development and will be trained on Dr. Warcup's broader curriculum, which outlines structured approaches to diagnosis, treatment planning, and parent communication. The program is designed to bridge the gap between traditional dentistry and emerging research on breathing, sleep, and developmental health.

"The BRĒTH Method™ is a structured, repeatable approach to airway-focused care that extends beyond appliances. It integrates diagnosis, treatment planning, and execution to support consistent, predictable outcomes for patients," says Dr. Warcup.

Dr. Warcup owns and operates four established practices in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and has become a leading voice in airway-centered care, emphasizing the importance of early assessment. His work highlights how common symptoms such as mouth breathing, restless sleep, and behavioral challenges may be early indications of underlying airway issues.

Registration for the September seminar is now open with limited availability for clinicians interested in attending. For more information and to register, visit www.justinwarcup.com.

About Dr. Justin Warcup

Dr. Justin Warcup is the creator of the BRĒTH Method™, a whole-child, airway-first approach that focuses on early nasal breathing and jaw development to support sleep, behavior, and long-term health. He emphasizes early assessment, often before traditional orthodontic timelines, because much of facial growth is set by childhood. He is passionate about providing the best possible pediatric dental care and experience in an energetic, fun, and kid-friendly atmosphere. Dr. Warcup is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Fort Worth District Dental Society.

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SOURCE Dr. Justin Warcup