Dr. Jutta Wanner Joins Her Next Generation ADC Technology at OS Therapies as Chief Technology Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults, today announced the appointment of Jutta Wanner, Ph.D., as its Chief Technology Officer. She is continuing to support the Next Generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology that she helped to develop at BlinkBio, which OS Therapies recently in-licensed.

At BlinkBio, Dr. Wanner was a member of the leadership team setting research strategy for chemistry and biology, developed business, and science focused company strategies. She developed the Medical and Computational Chemistry Group, represented Chemistry and Discovery in Board of Director, Scientific Advisory Board and Partnering/Collaboration meetings. Specifically, Dr. Wanner:

Established the Tunable Drug Conjugate (TDC) platform technology to deliver next generation Drug Conjugates

Developed the lead TDC program which targets Folate Receptor alpha (FRa) which is expected to enter clinical trials in 2022 – target Ovarian and other solid tumors

"Jutta is a key part of the acquisition of the Next Generation ADC technology from BlinkBio," said Paul Romness, Chief Executive Officer of OS Therapies. "Not only has she been intimately involved in the development of this very promising technology, but she has the passion, knowledge and commitment to the goals of OS Therapies that our entire team shares."

"OS Therapies is clearly focused on successfully defeating some of the toughest solid tumors in cancer. It is my hope to bring the Tunable Drug Conjugate technology to patients suffering from these deadly diseases. I strongly believe being part of the OS Therapies team with the complimentary technology of OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes) targeting micro-metastasis is a winning combination," said Dr. Wanner.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a clinical stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults.

