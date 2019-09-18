Dr. J.W. McPherson Joins proteanTecs' Advisory Board

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, an innovative company spearheading the future of Electronics Visibility, announced today that J.W. McPherson, PhD, has joined its advisory board.

Dr. J.W. McPherson

Dr. J.W. McPherson is an international and renowned expert in the fields of Reliability Physics & Engineering. He has published over 200 scientific papers, is the author of the Reliability Chapters for 4 Books and has been awarded 20 patents. Dr. McPherson was formerly a Texas Instruments Senior Fellow and past General Chairman of the IEEE International Reliability Physics Symposium (IRPS) and still serves on its Board of Directors. He is an IEEE Fellow and Founder/CEO of McPherson Reliability Consulting, LLC. Dr. McPherson holds a PhD degree in Physics.

"Much of proteanTecs' strategic approach is fundamentally based on Joe's breakthrough discoveries in the fields of Degradation Monitoring and Physics of Failure," commented Evelyn Landman, proteanTecs' CTO. "As we push forward, his unique perspective and rich experience in our space will be genuinely invaluable to growing our business. I am excited to have him join our Scientific Advisory Board."

"I am happy to be joining proteanTecs' Advisory Board. The company's breakthrough technology comes at a crucial time for the electronics industry, addressing some of the most pressing issues derived from scale," said Dr. McPherson. "Such pioneering, advanced technology is a true development for the future of reliability management."

Dr. McPherson will be presenting ''The Future of Reliability Testing" at the ESREF 2019, the 30th European Symposium on Reliability of Electron Devices, Failure Physics and Analysis, on September 23, 2019. This international symposium continues to focus on recent developments and future directions in Quality and Reliability Management of materials, devices and circuits for micro-, nano-, and optoelectronics. It provides a European forum for developing all aspects of reliability management and innovative analysis techniques for present and future electronic applications.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

