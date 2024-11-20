Dr. KA Paul Returns to America to Inspire Peace and Unity at Global Peace and Economic Summit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. KA Paul, the renowned humanitarian and founder of the Global Peace Initiative, often referred to as "the modern-day Gandhi," has returned to the United States to lead the Global Peace and Economic Summit at The Beverly Hilton on November 23, 2024.

Join world leaders and advocates for peace at the Global Peace Summit 2024, an event dedicated to promoting unity and stopping wars worldwide. Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles - Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 5 PM. Dr. KA Paul: Recognized globally for his humanitarian efforts and commitment to peace. Esteemed leaders and dignitaries, including U.S. presidents and global figures, honor his work and dedication to promoting peace and humanitarian aid around the world.

Dr. Paul has been one of the world's most influential peacemakers for decades, known for his dedication to promoting peace, stopping conflicts, and providing humanitarian aid. His return comes during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, a period that highlights unity, compassion, and giving back—particularly relevant amid heightened global tensions.

Throughout his career, Dr. Paul has worked tirelessly to uplift vulnerable communities, provide aid, and facilitate conflict resolution in challenging regions. From distributing food and medical supplies to leading peace negotiations, Dr. Paul has been a beacon of hope for countless individuals worldwide.

The summit will feature the presentation of the Global Peace Prize, an international honor recognizing individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing peace, unity, and justice. This year's ceremony celebrates changemakers worldwide who have uplifted marginalized communities and promoted cross-cultural dialogue. Past honorees include notable leaders such as the former Prime Minister of India and Hungary's first female Prime Minister, Katalin Novak.

"Peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, equality, and understanding," said Dr. Paul. "As we enter this season of gratitude, we must come together to build a world where peace prevails and every individual can thrive."

This year's Global Peace Prize laureates represent diverse fields, including human rights, women's rights, and education. Their efforts have fostered peaceful resolutions in times of crisis and provided sustainable solutions to global challenges.

Evander Holyfield, the four-time World Heavyweight Champion, will be honored for his humanitarian work alongside Dr. Paul in the Third World. Victoria Jancke, an international speaker and entrepreneur, will also be recognized for empowering women through her 'Grow & Glow' initiative. At the event, more honorees will be recognized for their invaluable contributions to peace and unity.

"Each of our honorees represents a beacon of hope," Dr. Paul emphasized. "They remind us that even in the face of adversity, there are those who choose action, empathy, and resilience to bring about change."

Keynote addresses from leading advocates for global unity will further emphasize that peace is achievable when communities come together with a shared vision of compassion and justice.

For more information about the Global Peace and Economic Summit, this year's honorees, and Dr. Paul's ongoing efforts for global peace, please visit https://theglobalpeaceprize.com.

