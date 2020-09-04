Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

Dr. Kamii is the founder of THE MED SPA located in Southwest Florida. Graduating with Honors Summa Cum Laude, she is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate Degree specializing in Aesthetic, Anti-Aging and Concierge Medicine. Voted Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America, she is an Internationally Trained Cosmetic Injector with a keen artistic eye. She continues to train regularly and as often as she can with a passion for Aesthetics and Health/Wellness.

As both an artist and a practitioner, Kamii helps make her patients look and feel their best with non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Patients travel from all over to experience her expertise.



Kamii has a natural approach to facial rejuvenation and wants to help every person accentuate their best features. Let her help take care of your aesthetic, anti-aging and medical needs. "I'm here to provide the highest quality of exceptional care with humility at an advanced level."

SPECIALTIES

Toxin/Dermal Fillers

KYBELLA®

PDO Threads

Microneedling/Microinfusion

PRP, PRF and Stem Cell Therapy

Hair Restoration Therapy

Laser Treatments

Sclerotherapy

Skin Care

Medical Grade Facials

Medical Grade Chemical Peels

IV Therapy/Wellness/Vitamin Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy/Anti-Aging

Weight Loss

CONTACT:

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

The Med Spa

6631 Orion Drive

Suite 110

Fort Myers, FL 33912

239-249-8285

[email protected]

www.theblondeinjector.com

