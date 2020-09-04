Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Voting was held online between January 13th and February 7th, 2020, with winners being announced on February 8th, 2020. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC wins Top Aesthetic Injector East in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

Dr. Kamii is the founder of THE MED SPA located in Southwest Florida. Graduating with Honors Summa Cum Laude, she is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with a Doctorate Degree specializing in Aesthetic, Anti-Aging and Concierge Medicine. Voted Top 100 Best Aesthetic Injectors in America, she is an Internationally Trained Cosmetic Injector with a keen artistic eye. She continues to train regularly and as often as she can with a passion for Aesthetics and Health/Wellness.

As both an artist and a practitioner, Kamii helps make her patients look and feel their best with non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Patients travel from all over to experience her expertise. 
 
Kamii has a natural approach to facial rejuvenation and wants to help every person accentuate their best features. Let her help take care of your aesthetic, anti-aging and medical needs. "I'm here to provide the highest quality of exceptional care with humility at an advanced level."

SPECIALTIES 
Toxin/Dermal Fillers 
KYBELLA® 
PDO Threads 
Microneedling/Microinfusion 
PRP, PRF and Stem Cell Therapy 
Hair Restoration Therapy 
Laser Treatments 
Sclerotherapy 
Skin Care 
Medical Grade Facials 
Medical Grade Chemical Peels 
IV Therapy/Wellness/Vitamin Therapy 
Hormone Replacement Therapy/Anti-Aging 
Weight Loss

CONTACT:

Dr. Kamii, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC 
The Med Spa 
6631 Orion Drive 
Suite 110 
Fort Myers, FL 33912 
239-249-8285 
[email protected] 
www.theblondeinjector.com

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world.  It is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021 with 100's of Celebrity and Media. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

