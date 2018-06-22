Dr. Kang Zhang, Chairman of Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Scientific Advisory Board, to Present at 2018 Liquid Biopsy Summit

Dr. Zhang will present results from his recently completed clinical study on liver cancer, which showed 95 percent sensitivity and 97.5 percent specificity in detecting liver cancer, and supported his previous discovery of circulating tumor DNA methylation markers that have the potential to enable detection and monitoring of liver cancer from a blood sample.

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Friday, June 22, 2018

Time: 1:35 p.m. PDT

Location: Hotel Kabuki (1625 Post St., San Francisco, Calif., 94115)

During The Liquid Biopsy Summit, experts will present and consider process and technology refinements that can enable molecular liquid biopsies to become a fulcrum in the future of precision medicine. Additional information can be found here: http://www.liquidbiopsysummit.com/programs/.

LAM will be available for one-on-one meetings with members of the financial community. To schedule a meeting with Richard Brand, Chief Financial Officer; Justin Li, General Manager and Vice President of Finance; and/or Dhruvajyoti "Dhruv" Roy, Director of Technology, please contact LAM@kcsa.com.

About Laboratory for Advanced Medicine

LAM is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing innovative, non-invasive, nontoxic technologies for the early diagnosis and intervention of cancers, possibly years before current technology can detect. LAM is dedicated to building and growing world-class technologies from the laboratory to the clinic. LAM operates scientifically, ethically and efficiently to bring these technologies into the mainstream.



LAM is headquartered in the United States with offices in California, Texas and Indiana. LAM is a multi-national business with collaborations in both the U.S. and China, including leading scientists, physicians, research institutions and business leaders. LAM strives to combine the experience of these innovators and achievers to provide the most effective and safest diagnostic technologies to everyone.

LAM has CLIA-registered and CAP-accredited laboratories, third-party laboratories and cGMP facilities all working toward the objective of bringing these first-class technologies into the medical community.





About IvyGene®

The IvyGene technology is owned by the Laboratory for Advanced Medicine, Inc. The IvyGene test is a collection of blood tests, based on the IvyGene technology platform, for detecting the presence of cancer and quantification of cancer presence. IvyGene utilizes a multi-target approach derived from advanced DNA sequencing methods to detect the DNA methylation pattern of cell-free DNA in blood. The sequence, along with the ratio of unmethylated to methylated ctDNA, is consistent with cancer presence at the time of testing.



LAM's IvyGene test detects DNA methylation patterns consistent with the presence of cancer and provides quantitative data about the presence of cancer at the time of testing. Other companies' genetic tests that investigate DNA mutations determine the propensity or probability of developing cancer over time.

