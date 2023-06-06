Dr. Kanwal Bawa, AKA Dr. Sex Fairy Is First To Offer PRX Intima Perfexion Intimate Skin Treatment In The US

Love Beauty Pro & Medical

06 Jun, 2023, 17:46 ET

WOBURN, Mass., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRX Intima Perfexion is a scientifically-backed skin beautification treatment that targets the external intimate areas of all genders. 

Kanwal Bawa, DO Sexual Medicine & Cosmetic Surgery
Kanwal Bawa, DO Sexual Medicine & Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Kanwal Bawa, aka Dr. Sex Fairy, a leading sexual wellness physician based in Boca Raton, Florida is the first in the US to offer PRX Intima Perfexion at her practice, Bawa Medical. "We finally have a non-invasive way to rejuvenate the skin in intimate areas for both men and women," says Dr. Bawa. "When you are more confident about the way you look down under, you are also more confident with a partner in the bedroom."

"There is no downtime with Intima Perfexion treatments, and no peeling or skin irritation even on the day of the treatment. Not only does it make you look better, it improves the quality of the skin," says Dr. Bawa. "My patients, the first in the country to experience Intima, are loving what it does for their intimate areas, and welcome the side effect of a hot new sex life."

Dr. Bawa is presenting her patient results with PRX Intima Perfexion at the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery meeting (VCS).

Following in the footsteps of the paramount success of PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly known as PRX-T33) a groundbreaking biorevitalization treatment with over 4 million applications performed in 52 countries, PRX Intima Perfexion made its European debut in 2018 with great success. With unparalleled results, it is designed to rejuvenate, tighten, brighten, and beautify the external intimate areas and help reclaim vitality in all aspects of life.

"I discovered PRX Derm Perfexion at a medical conference in 2022, and when I got my face and neck treated, I was amazed by the instant glow, and the plump and hydrated appearance of my skin," says Dr. Bawa. "I knew that I had to bring this to Bawa Medical, my Boca Raton, Florida based medical rejuvenation practice. I immediately asked PRX about developing a version for intimate areas. As America's and the world's favorite sex doctor and the host of the Dr. Sex Fairy Podcast, I know first hand what couples are looking for around the world. I spoke, and PRX listened."

Dr. Kanwal Bawa, AKA Dr. Sex Fairy, is a Cleveland Clinic trained, board-certified physician specializing in sexual wellness, aesthetics and hair restoration at her practice Bawa Medical in Boca Raton, Florida. She is a world-renowned sexual and intimate wellness expert. Dr. Bawa is recognized worldwide for her innovations in sexual medicine and her popular "Dr. Sex Fairy" podcast is rated in the top 1% of all podcasts in the world, across all categories. Dr. Bawa also excels at non-surgical facial and skin rejuvenation, surgical and non-surgical hair restoration, IV and hormone therapy and body contouring. She recently launched the Dr. Sex Fairy brand of sexual wellness supplements.

Dr. Bawa is a thought leader and a frequent medical expert source for news, articles and TV. She spent nine years as an emergency medicine attending physician before launching Bawa Medical. Her time in the trenches was pivotal in the evolution of Dr. Sex Fairy because she saw so much sexual dysfunction in the ER on a daily basis. She was deeply affected by the suffering of her patients and the obvious gap in our medical system, and it altered the course of her career. Her upcoming book will address how people can have better sexual function, more fulfilling sex lives and relationships, and where she sees the future of sexual medicine heading.

Love Beauty Pro & Medical is the official United States (US) distributor (exclusive to all states excluding WI, IL, MI, IN and OH) for WiQo's PRX Derm Perfexion (formerly known as PRX-T33) and PRX Intima Perfexion.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Shana Partl
Ph: 617-548-8600 
[email protected]

SOURCE Love Beauty Pro & Medical

