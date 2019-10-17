Dr. Kapil Moza Has Made The Prestigious Southern California Super Doctors List For The Fifth Consecutive Year

Dr. Moza is widely regarded as the leading expert in the region with zero infections in nine consecutive years in addition with the highest patient satisfaction. As the area's foremost leader in spine surgery and neurosurgery, Dr. Moza has performed many successful surgical revisions for patients that underwent surgery elsewhere.

Dr. Kapil Moza was the first in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to perform cervical artificial disc replacement in 2007. He now is the area's largest volume leader in Mobi-C® artificial disc procedures. Mobi-C® is an artificial disc that is designed to maintain neck motion, and is superior to fusion for two-level disc replacement. Dr. Moza is the leader in motion preservation and expandable cage technology which eliminates the need for multi-stage surgical procedures.

Alongside the Super Doctor's recognition, Dr. Moza was once again named a Castle Connolly's Top Doctor. This prestigious and rare award is only granted to America's top doctors who have shown unmatched expertise, knowledge and have received the recommendation of colleagues in their medical profession.

Centurion Surgical Center:

The Centurion Surgical Center is an outpatient surgical center that is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain management. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by board certified surgeons and physicians, Centurion is the finest surgical center in the region and boasts the largest operating room in California.

The Centurion Surgical Center serves as a center of excellence for patients seeking minimally invasive spine surgery and artificial disc replacement, as well as interventional pain management services, including radiofrequency ablation, epidural injections and spinal cord stimulator implantation. Centurion has welcomed patients from the Middle East, Asia and Europe to seek the most advanced minimally invasive solutions.

