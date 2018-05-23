Dr. Kapil Moza Named a Castle Connolly's Top Doctor of 2018, Receives "Super Doctors Award" for Third Consecutive Year

Dr. Moza has also been granted the "Super Doctors Award" three years in a row and, moreover, named to the Blue Ribbon Panel, to which only those who have received the highest scores are permitted. According to the Super Doctor's Website, "In selecting physicians for Super Doctors, MSP Communications employs a rigorous multi-step process designed to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement." (Retrieved from http://www.superdoctors.com/about/selection_process.html)

May 23rd, 2018 marks 20 years since Dr. Moza received his Doctor of Medicine Degree.

Dr. Moza is a board certified, fellowship trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive spine surgery, complex spine surgery and cerebrovascular/skull base surgery. Dr. Moza is ranked number one regionally among all spine surgeons due to superior clinical outcomes, zero infection rates in seven years and top patient satisfaction scores.

Dr. Moza is a proud member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

Dr. Moza served as an instructor in skull base surgery at Oregon Health & Science University in 2004 and an assistant clinical professor of Neurosurgery at the University of California, Irvine in 2005. He was the first in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to perform cervical artificial disc replacement in 2007, and is the area's foremost leader in spine surgery and neurosurgery.

Dr. Moza currently serves as the CEO and medical director of the Centurion Surgical Center, an outpatient surgical center that is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain management. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by board certified surgeons and physicians, Centurion boasts the largest operating room in any ambulatory surgical center in California.

It will serve as a center of excellence for patients seeking minimally invasive spine surgery and artificial disc replacement, as well as interventional pain management services, including radiofrequency ablation, epidural injections and spinal cord stimulator implantation.

