Dr. Kara Nance joins CyberRatings.org as Chief Technology Officer

"I am excited to join the Cyber Ratings team and to accelerate their cloud testing plans," said Dr. Nance. "I look forward to leveraging my technical experience while learning new skills from both the producers and consumers of cybersecurity products as we all work together to better understand and protect our digital assets."

"We are delighted to have Kara's multi-faceted expertise in cloud technologies and how to effectively test them as the world moves to the cloud at an accelerated pace," said Vikram Phatak, Chairman and CEO. "Her deep technical knowledge of how cybersecurity products are engineered is essential to shaping the future of testing for cloud security products and services."

The reliance on cyber defense technology vendors has never been greater as consumers move to the cloud. Test programs at CyberRatings continue to grow as vendors introduce new security products to the market. Tests currently underway are for Cloud Network Firewall and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

CyberRatings.org is a non-profit 501(c)6 entity dedicated to quantifying cyber risk and providing transparency on cybersecurity product efficacy through testing and ratings programs. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org

