Dr. Karan Rajan Launches Official AI Twin on Talk2Me, Bringing Verified, One-to-One Health Education to Millions

One of the world's most-followed doctors partners with Talk2Me Inc. to scale access to evidence-based health information through a consent-based, authenticated digital presence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk2Me Inc., the licensed celebrity digital twin platform, today announced the official launch of the Dr. Karan Rajan Talk2Me Twin — an always-on, AI-powered version of Dr. Karan's trusted medical persona that enables private, one-to-one health education conversations at global scale.

Dr. Karan's Talk2Me Twin is a free service that allows users to engage in interactive conversations about his many health related podcasts.

Dr. Karan Rajan, doctor and health creator with more than 12 million followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, is one of the most trusted voices in science communication. A #1 Sunday Times Bestselling author and podcast host, Dr. Karan is known worldwide for his evidence-first approach to medical myth-busting — delivered with clarity, wit, and candor. His Talk2Me Twin extends that mission directly to individuals around the world, any time of day, in their own language, and in their own private conversation.

What the Talk2Me Twin Does

The Dr. Karan Talk2Me Twin is powered by Talk2Me's proprietary TrueHuman™ persona modeling platform and enforced by its Guardian Layer™ medical oversight framework. It delivers:

Real-time, evidence-based health education on topics ranging from symptoms and prevention to wellness myths and science — in Dr. Karan's authentic voice and tone

on topics ranging from symptoms and prevention to wellness myths and science — in Dr. Karan's authentic voice and tone Private, one-to-one conversations that replace passive content consumption with active, meaningful engagement

that replace passive content consumption with active, meaningful engagement Strict educational guardrails — the twin is explicitly non-diagnostic and non-prescriptive, designed for health education, not clinical advice

— the twin is explicitly non-diagnostic and non-prescriptive, designed for health education, not clinical advice 24/7 availability across platforms, enabling millions of simultaneous conversations at a scale no human presence could achieve alone

across platforms, enabling millions of simultaneous conversations at a scale no human presence could achieve alone Verified, consent-based authenticity — designed as a direct counterweight to medical deepfakes and online health misinformation

Unlike chatbots or generic AI assistants, the Dr. Karan Talk2Me Twin is a fully authenticated digital extension of his voice, values, and clinical knowledge, built with his direct participation and ongoing oversight.

A New Category: Presence at Scale

Talk2Me represents a fundamental shift in how trusted experts reach audiences. Where traditional media delivers impressions, Talk2Me delivers presence — measurable in engaged minutes per user, not passive views.

"For the first time, Dr. Karan can have a direct conversation with every single person who wants one," said Randy Adams. "Not a chatbot. Not a feed post. His verified presence, scaled."

The launch of Dr. Karan's twin marks the first in a portfolio of Talk2Me creator twins spanning health, sports, and lifestyle — each built on licensed, consent-first partnerships with creators and their representation. Talk2Me is distributed in partnership with WME, representing access to one of the world's most influential talent rosters.

Quote from Dr. Karan Rajan

"In a world of deepfakes and AI misuse, I wanted to take a proactive approach and control my digital name, image and likeness whilst also providing value to my audience," said Dr. Karan.

About Dr. Karan Rajan

Dr. Karan Rajan is one of the world's leading health and science communicators, with over 12 million followers across social media. A #1 Sunday Times Bestselling author, host of the Dr. Karan Explores podcast, Dr. Karan is known for evidence-based, myth-busting health content that combines clinical credibility with genuine accessibility. He has worked with the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the British Red Cross as a health advocate. He studied medicine at Imperial College London.

About Talk2Me Inc.

Talk2Me Inc. is the licensed celebrity digital twin platform -- building always-on, AI-powered versions of the world's most trusted creators. Founded by serial entrepreneur Randy Adams, Talk2Me creates verified, consent-based digital twins that enable creators to have private, one-to-one conversations with their audiences at scale. The company's proprietary TrueHuman™ persona modeling and Guardian Layer™ oversight framework ensure authenticity, safety, and creator control.

More information: Talk2Me.ai

MEDIA ASSETS

