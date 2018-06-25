Dr. Karl Malicdem Returns to For Eyes for White Marsh Launch

After honing his vision care skills over the last 12 years, Dr. Malicdem rejoins the world's leading optical retailer to oversee the opening of the newest For Eyes store at 7984 Honeygo Boulevard, Nottingham, Md., in White Marsh Plaza.

Central Maryland is a region Dr. Malicdem knows well. He graduated from Towson University with a B.S. in Biology in 1999. He completed a minor in Spanish at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County while attending Towson.

Dr. Malicdem enjoyed internships at Upham's Community Health Center and the Dorchester House Community Health Center in Boston, Mass., as well as the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Wilmer Eye Clinic in Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

He has practiced optometry with Strickland Eye Care, White Marsh Eye Care, For Eyes, the Katzen Eye Group and Barenburg Eye Associates.

His compassion goes beyond the exam room. Dr. Malicdem currently serves as a liaison to the American Optometric Student Association and the National Optometric Student Association. He also volunteers with VOSH – Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity. With a grant from the Lion's Club of Boston, Dr. Malicdem organized mission trips to Baharona, Dominican Republic and Chetumal, Mexico.

Dr. Malicdem is married and has two daughters. An avid sports enthusiast, Dr. Malicdem coaches and plays in both community and adult basketball leagues. He roots for the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals.

