Dr. Karl Steinberg Joins Beecan Health as Chief Medical Officer

After graduating with a biochemistry degree from Harvard University, Dr. Steinberg went on to obtain his medical degree from Ohio State University and completed his residency in family medicine at the University of California, San Diego, in 1990. His passion for geriatric medicine inspired his pursuit of long-term care, with a goal of ensuring older persons will always have access to individualized, person-centered medical care, including advance care planning and palliative care.

Dr. Steinberg has previously served as CMO for Shea Family Health and Mariner Health Care Central, medical director for many skilled nursing facilities in San Diego County, and medical director for Hospice by the Sea in Solana Beach. He has been an active nursing home medical director since 1995 and is an active leader in multiple professional organizations, including being president-elect of AMDA – The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine and past president of the California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine (CALTCM). He serves on the boards of the Coalition for Compassionate Care of California, National POLST, and the San Diego County Medical Society, and is a delegate to the American Medical Association and the California Medical Association.

"Dr. Steinberg is a highly experienced leader and essential to the care delivery in our network. His sensitivity and a shared vision for prioritizing patient care are what make him such a natural fit for the Beecan Health team," said President of Beecan Health, Chaim Raskin. As Beecan Health's CMO, Dr. Steinberg will be providing guidance to facility medical directors, assisting in the development of policies and procedures, and implementing their new Nurse Practitioner program.

SOURCE Beecan Health

