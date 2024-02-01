Dr. Kaveh Kahen, Appointed President at Phenomenex

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacturing of advanced separation science and technologies, proudly announces Dr. Kaveh Kahen's appointment as the company's President.

Dr. Kahen returns to the Danaher Life Sciences platform with a wealth of experience. He began his career at SCIEX and was responsible for designing and developing novel technologies and instruments. He then went on to take on various leadership roles at PerkinElmer.

Most recently, Dr. Kahen served as CEO at Advion Interchim Scientific. During his tenure, he successfully led the integration of US and European entities, resulting in consecutive years of above-market growth. Kaveh is renowned for driving profitable growth in the highly competitive life sciences, analytical testing, and lab equipment markets.

Expressing his commitment, Dr. Kahen remarked, "I am honored to join a company revered for its innovation, dedication, and excellence in the world of chromatography and analytical sciences.

As President, I can reaffirm that our focus remains steadfast on delivering groundbreaking solutions and unmatched service to our partners and customers in the life sciences sector."

Dr. Kahen holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from The George Washington University. He succeeds Matt Turner, who has decided to explore other opportunities.

About Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

