Dr. Keith Ablow: My Employment Options is a "Ticket to Work" for Disabled Americans

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, the New York Times bestselling author of multiple self-help books, and a former Washington Post columnist on mental health, is recommending www.MyEmploymentOptions.com as a powerful partner in helping disabled Americans get back to work.

My Employment Options (MEO) specializes in helping employers throughout the country fill Work-from-Home jobs. These jobs are more plentiful than ever, due to changes in work patterns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Keith Ablow, the New York Times bestselling author of multiple self-help books, and a former Washington Post columnist on mental health, is recommending www.MyEmploymentOptions.com as a powerful partner in helping disabled Americans get back to work.

"Many, many of those who are disabled are now able to secure sales, tech support, nursing, healthcare support and customer service jobs," said Paula Vieillet, founder, and CEO of My Employment Options. "Through the Social Security Administration's federal Ticket to Work Program, those receiving SSI/SSDI benefits can return to work without any immediate impact on their benefit payments or health insurance," she said. The program was created in 2002 as a way to help social security beneficiaries return to the workforce gradually.

Ms. Vieillet is nationally recognized as a speaker and has consulted to many venues, including to the Social Security Administration. In 2019, Paula was also chosen as the Invisible Disabilities Association (IDA) Corporate Leadership Award Winner . She is also the author of several books, including Disabilities/Different Abilities: A New Perspective for Job Hunters (EO Press).

"This kind of approach is a win-win for disabled Americans returning to work and for the employers who welcome them back," Dr. Keith Ablow said "Whether those who have battled depression or anxiety, multiple sclerosis, or a host of other conditions, are receiving SSI or SSDI services or not, My Employment Options is one-stop-shopping to help them back into the workforce. That results in big wins in self-esteem for them! The employers who invite these workers onto their teams are not only increasing their diversity but are also benefiting from the well-known dedication and loyalty of disabled Americans in the workforce."

The Covid pandemic, including the most recent Omicron variant, have not only resulted in the need for more workers in American businesses, including those in the healthcare sector, but have resulted in far greater willingness on the part of employers to integrate Work-from-Home positions.

"We've been helping employers access high quality Work-from-Home employees for decades," Ms. Vieillet said. "We at My Employment Options have a major head start in understanding how to find the candidates to take those jobs and excel in them." We have been remote as a company since 2006 and have been helping job seekers with disabilities for over 25 years.

Employers seeking workers with disabilities for Work-from-Home jobs, may contact Lori Adler at [email protected]ploymentoptions.com . Job seekers seeking employment help can see if they qualify by submitting an online application to My Employment Options at https://www.myemploymentoptions.com/apply-now .

Contact:

Lori Adler

800-441-3114 Ext. 763

[email protected]

SOURCE My Employment Options (MEO)