Dr. Keith Ablow Appears On The Entrepreneurs United Podcast

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, Founder of Pain-2-Power Life Coaching, appeared for a full hour-long interview December 14, 2020 on the Entrepreneurs United podcast, hosted by John St. Pierre and Rich Hoffmann.

St. Pierre and Hoffmann interviewed Ablow about his techniques for developing new levels of creativity, courage, energy and insight, leading to increased personal and professional success. The techniques include Dr. Ablow guiding his clients to see adversity as a test on the way to greater achievement, to examine the past for lessons on how to break constraining patterns of thought and behavior and to unearth and deploy talents that have remained undiscovered or under-developed.

"I could not have been more pleased to discuss my work with John and Rich," Dr. Ablow said. "Both of them are great interviewers who can ask meaningful questions because they themselves have thought deeply about how to help people become stronger and more accomplished."

Dr. Ablow has worked 1:1 with clients all over America and from more than a dozen nations, including CEOs of Fortune 500 firms, serial entrepreneurs, U.S. Senators and former Cabinet members, as well as professional athletes. His website includes free resources to get started, including Pain-2 Action Sheets and ebooks. He is himself a serial entrepreneur who has founded healthcare and technology companies.

"Every person is a story," Ablow said on the broadcast, "but so is every business. Getting the story 'right' is hard work, but it is absolutely possible. And that is my calling."

Dr. Ablow's New York Times and USA Today bestselling books on human emotion and behavior have been published in 8 languages. He was the host of the nationally-syndicated Dr. Keith Ablow Show and has appeared on countless television broadcasts, including Newsmax's National Report, the Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, and 20/20. He has published over 1,000 articles in newspapers and magazines and has been profiled in People magazine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, Psychiatric Times, Good Housekeeping, Boston magazine, the New York Post, the Baltimore Sun, The Washington Post and many other publications.

Among Dr. Ablow's more recent writings are:

Power x Power, exploring the extraordinary synergy possible between a coach and client

Adversity is Part of the Plan, examining why hurdles to success are actually empowering

Coming to Grips with Your Past Unlocks the Future, describing why lessons from the past are buried treasure we can repurpose to drive future successes

Some of Dr. Ablow's more notable quotes include:

There is you and me and WE. 'We' is a separate, productive, intuitive entity of its own, and I am certain that 'we' has abilities that exceed yours or mine, alone."

I want to recruit you into your own army. I want to close the gap between the 'you' who is navigating the world today and the 'YOU' who could be navigating the world far more powerfully in days to come.

Pain is meant to be turned into power. In your life and in mine. And in the lives of everyone we love.

