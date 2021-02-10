Dr. Keith Ablow Authors Eight Steps to Increase Your Personal Power

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, founder of Pain-2-Power the transformational life coaching platform, has authored the e-book Eight Steps to Increase Your Personal Power, available free of charge.

8 Steps to Increase Your Personal Power by Dr. Keith Ablow

"At a time when people are being asked to surrender their autonomy and power to big tech platforms and government, it is more important than ever that they develop their independence, creativity and courage to execute ideas—personally and professionally. This e-book of eight steps is one of many elements in the Pain-2-Power platform. All of them are designed to turbocharge self-actualization. Because when individuals perform optimally, so do families, companies, communities and countries."

Dr. Ablow is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 16 books, including Trump Your Life and Living the Truth. He was a Fox News Channel Contributor for ten years. Dr. Ablow has also appeared on Newsmax TV, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Oprah and a host of other national television shows. He was a columnist for The Washington Post and Good Housekeeping magazine and has been published by Newsweek, USA Today, the New York Times, the New York Post and a host of other national publications.

Eight Steps to Increase Your Personal Power joins Dr. Ablow's other list of e-books, including How to Let Go and Move Forward, The Future Defines the Past, Truly Powerful Leadership and Twenty-One Ways to Improve Your Life in 2021. All are available at www.pain-2-power.com.

"Pain-2-Power is a unique blend of counseling, life coaching and mentoring that helps people achieve optimal emotional well-being and performance," Dr. Ablow said. "It allows individuals to identify the precise elements of their life stories and current challenges that have been holding them back, thereby freeing up whole reservoirs of power. The more people uncover about themselves, the more power they tap into—very possibly more than they have ever known. Then, it becomes possible to put that power to work, in the most productive, satisfying and enriching ways possible."

Dr. Ablow has personally coached clients across the United States and in several other countries and continues to offer 1:1 coaching via Zoom and other tele-chat platforms. He has worked with a host of Fortune 500 CEOs, investors, professional athletes, politicians, artists and leading entrepreneurs.

