Dr. Keith Ablow: Getting to the Truth About the Election Is Worth the Turmoil

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, Founder of Pain-2-Power, the life coaching system dedicated to empowering individuals personally and professionally, is putting a clear message out to Americans: Finding out the data that proves who won the Presidential election is essential to the psychological well-being of the nation.

A growing number of legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate plan to object to the December 14, 2020 Electoral College vote for former Vice President Joe Biden. Challenges are planned in a joint session of Congress on January 6 and may also be put forward in the United States Supreme Court.

"While the debates on January 6 and beyond may cause strife between different groups of Americans," Dr. Ablow said, "the debate and conflict is worth going through. The evidence in contested states must be honestly presented and carefully reviewed so that as few people as possible are left with the impression that something has been covered up. Americans and America need to act from a position of certainty in dealing with internal and external threats."

Dr. Ablow, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 16 books, including Trump Your Life: 25 Life Lessons from the Ups and Downs of the 45th President of the United States, was a Fox News Channel Contributor for ten years. He has appeared on Newsmax TV, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Oprah and a host of other national television shows. He was a columnist for The Washington Post and Good Housekeeping magazine has been published by Newsweek, USA Today, the New York Times, the New York Post and a host of other national publications.

"There are those who argue we are better off moving on and healing, without rigorous debate and without delay," Dr. Ablow said, "but human beings—luckily—have internal barometers of truth that will not allow them to move on from critical and unresolved issues that matter deeply to them, until the facts are known. To actually serve as President, with the necessary moral authority to inspire the nation, especially in the face of our adversaries, the Presidential election must be vetted in every venue allowed by law."

Dr. Ablow said that Pain-2-Power.com delivers the tools to know the facts about one's life, one's relationships or one's business, so that one can act authentically and achieve one's destiny. "Organizations are no different than individuals in this regard," Ablow said. "Nations are no different. False narratives will not stand. That is a principle as old as the Bible and as new as today's headlines. True north is true north."

While many resources, such as eBooks and "action sheets" are available at www.pain-2-power.com, Dr. Ablow continues to work 1:1 with clients around the country and around the world, including Fortune 500 CEOs, entrepreneurs, company founders, politicians and athletes, to optimize them as individuals and optimize the organizations they lead or participate in.

