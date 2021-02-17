Dr. Keith Ablow Launches Pain-2-Power Person of the Week

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, Founder of Pain-2-Power, the life coaching and counseling platform designed to clarify one's true goals, restore personal autonomy and fuel success, has launched the Pain-2-Power Person of the Week.

The Pain-2-Power Person of the Week will be revealed in a blog authored each Monday by Dr. Ablow and posted on his website www.pain-2-power.com. The site already offers action sheets, ebooks and inspiring videos which empower individuals to define, pursue and reach their personal and professional goals.

"The first Pain-2-Power Person of the Week is Michael van der Veen," Dr. Ablow wrote. "Attorney van der Veen was one of President Donald Trump's lawyers at his second impeachment trial. He doesn't just take on clients the political Right would necessarily embrace. He has represented those seeking to provide clean needles to drug users in an effort to combat HIV/AIDS. He has represented clients alleging police brutality. He also represented a client suing President Trump for what the client alleged were baseless claims that the U.S. Postal Service was involved in voter fraud.

"This time, though, van der Veen was standing up for the President," Ablow continued, "because he saw no evidence that the President had inciting an insurrection at the Capitol Building on January 6. As most everyone knows, van der Veen prevailed. That isn't unusual for him because he is a warrior for truth who is fearless in its pursuit."

Dr. Ablow is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 16 books, including Trump Your Life and Living the Truth. He was a Fox News Channel Contributor for ten years and now appears regularly on Newsmax TV. Dr. Ablow has also appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, 20/20, Oprah and a host of other national television shows. He was a columnist for The Washington Post and Good Housekeeping magazine and has been published by Newsweek, USA Today, the New York Times, the New York Post and a host of other national publications.

"It is more important than ever before," Dr. Ablow said, "to study the example of those who stick to their principles, who are willing to endure pain to create personal or social change and who stand up to those forces in this world that seek to silence individual voices and the free exchange of ideas. The Pain-2-Power Person of the Week will be such an individual."

Dr. Ablow works 1:1 with Pain-2-Power clients who include transformational entrepreneurs, artists, politicians and investors. He has worked with individuals throughout the United States and in several other countries, including England, Canada, Mexico, France, Israel, Japan, Dubai, Kuwait and Italy.

