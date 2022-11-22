Dr. Keith Ablow: Many Mood and Anxiety Issues Can Be Resolved Naturally

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, the Founder of www.Pain2Power.com and a New York Times bestselling author of 16 books, has launched Psykiatry, a unique strategy for conquering low mood, anxiety, low self-esteem, low energy, difficulty concentrating and difficulty in relationships.

"The core of Psykiatry—which is intentionally not a medical approach--is everything that the field psychiatry and all of medicine has left behind," Dr. Keith Ablow said. "Namely, Psykiatry promotes insight into oneself, based on a guided exploration of a person's past and present circumstances and challenges, then combines that powerful insight with natural remedies, such as supplements, to achieve new levels of physical and emotional strength."

Dr. Ablow was a columnist for The Washington Post and has appeared on national television over 1,000 times, including appearances on The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, Oprah, Inside Edition and many other programs. He is a graduate of Brown University, with a degree in neurosciences and from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He is the author of books including How to Cope with Depression, To Wrestle with Demons, Living the Truth and The 7 Wonders.

"Through a gripping understanding of one's life story—including the early chapters of that story—and the judicious use of natural supplements," Dr. Ablow said, "Psykiatry can help people clear major hurdles in their lives, dramatically improve their mood, improve their focus and combat anxiety. And this need not involve many months and certainly not years of work with me. We can achieve massive gains in just several meetings."

Dr. Ablow meets with clients in person, via telechat (such as Zoom or Skype) or via telephone. He also uses his own proprietary writings and exercises to augment meetings and his advice on supplements.

"Many people do not know," Dr. Ablow said, "that the completely natural supplement curcumin has been shown—in clinical trials—to be as effective as Prozac in relieving low mood, low energy and anxiety. Similarly, lavender oil capsules rival benzodiazepine tranquilizers in some trials." (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23832433/; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19962288/). "It is time to couple promoting insight into one's life with all-natural remedies to dramatically impact people's lives in positive ways."

Dr. Ablow's websites include www.keithablow.com and www.pain2power.com. He can be reached to schedule at [email protected]

