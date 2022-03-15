Dr. Keith Ablow to U.S. Government: Make Curcumin Available Free of Charge

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow (www.keithablow.com), one of the first psychiatrists in the world to fully recognize and respond to the value of ketamine to treat major depression (https://medium.com/@keithablow/will-keith-ablow-md-be-able-to-get-approval-for-generic-ketamine-nasal-spray-and-ketamine-1a6aba4521d1), is urging states and the federal government to make Curcumin available to any individual (at least those who request it from their physicians)—much in the way that the government distributed Covid tests to anyone who requested them.

Dr. Ablow is also one of the psychiatrists who recognized the extraordinarily powerful effects of the opiate pain reliever Ultram (tramadol) on depression (when prescribed and monitored by a physician). The role of Ultram as an extremely effective treatment for depression is now proven. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7737323/

Curcumin is a natural substance derived from the spice turmeric. It is known to be profoundly anti-inflammatory and has been found to be equivalent to Prozac in treating major depression. It also has known anti-cancer, anti-Type 2 diabetes and neuroprotective effects. (https://journals.lww.com/clinicalneuropharm/Citation/2013/11000/Curcumin_as_an_Add_on_to_Antidepressive_Treatment.9.aspx; https://www.orthonat.es/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Estudio-en-depresi%C3%B3n-comparado-con-fluoxetina.pdf; https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23832433/)

"Curcumin has such a low potential for side effects when taken orally and such a wide spectrum of proven preventative effects that it could save the nation vast sums spent on health care, if the government would get behind making Curcumin available to all Americans," Dr. Keith Ablow said. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2225411016302528)

Another reason to make Curcumin widely available to Americans is that it has shown remarkable benefits for those recovering from Covid-19. (https://mdpi-res.com/d_attachment/nutrients/nutrients-14-00256/article_deploy/nutrients-14-00256.pdf)

Dr. Ablow was again in the forefront of psychiatrists—or, perhaps, the first psychiatrist in the world—to write about the potential for Covid-19 to alter brain function in a way that might lead individuals to feel more aggressive, suffer mood swings and even become violent. Now, his theory in that regard has been supported by multiple scientific investigations. (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-keith-ablow-advises-inquiry-into-covid-19-potentially-triggering-violence-301326847.html)

Dr. Ablow graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree, with highest honors, in neurosciences, then graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He went on to practice psychiatry for 25 years, before starting his life and leadership coaching and consulting practices (www.pain-2-power.com; www.keithablow.com)

"I would venture to say that billions of dollars would be saved each year if the government deployed curcumin as a healing modality, free of charge, to any adult who requests it," Dr. Ablow said. "Moreover, I would guess that if we distributed curcumin to our entire prison population, we would find that prison violence is significantly reduced, along with recidivism. That's a guess, not a scientific fact, but the National Institute of Mental Health should get busy proving it. Our problem with crime in America is, first and foremost, a mental health problem." (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/)

Dr. Ablow is a New York Times bestselling author of 16 books, including Living the Truth (https://www.amazon.com/Living-Truth-Transform-Through-Insight/dp/0316017825/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1QSZSY4OE5H3W&keywords=living+the+truth+ablow&qid=1647262307&sprefix=living+the+truth+ablow%2Caps%2C96&sr=8-1), was a Washington Post columnist on psychology and society and has appeared on national television broadcasts more than 1,000 times, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Fox & Friends, 20/20, Inside Edition, Oprah, Dr. Oz and a host of other programs. His Dr. Keith Ablow Show was syndicated across the nation by Telepictures/Warner Brothers (https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Keith-Ablow-Show-Season/dp/B000JISNMA).

Dr. Ablow now offers transformational coaching to individuals and companies across the nation and around the world seeking to optimize their performance and well-being (https://keithablow.com/keith/).

