Dr. Keith Ablow's Pain-2-Power Embraced by Leaders in Multiple Industries

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow's executive and life coaching platform and principles, honed over decades as a psychiatrist, entrepreneur and life coach, have now been embraced by leaders across America and in multiple industries.

The core of Dr. Ablow's Pain-2-Power perspectives and strategies is that an ideal narrative can be envisioned and then achieved for any story—whether of the life of a leader or the life of a company. Manifesting that narrative requires inspiration and action, and almost always involves the willingness to go through some pain.

Dr. Ablow is the author of 16 books, several of which were New York Times bestsellers or USA Today bestsellers. He was the host of the Dr. Keith Ablow Show, syndicated nationally by Warner Brothers, a columnist for The Washington Post and a frequent writer for The New York Times, New York Post and USA Today. He has appeared on national television broadcasts over 1,000 times, including the Today Show, Good Morning America, 20/20, Newsmax's National Report, Fox & Friends and Oprah.

"Honing in on one's true self or the true story of how a company can be launched or continue to thrive or be reengineered often involves discomfort," Dr. Ablow said. "It's the same discomfort that novelists experience getting the arc of a story exactly right and painters experience optimizing a canvas. People think that creation should be pure joy, but that isn't so. It involves a willingness to examine ideas and dispense with wrongminded ones, to take on bold challenges and put in the work to see them through, to accept that risk is an unavoidable part of pursuing worthy goals."

Dr. Ablow has been retained by entrepreneurs and CEOs in the healthcare, technology, banking, insurance, real estate and renewable energy industries.

Dr. Ablow's website, www.pain-2-power.com, presents his theories and strategies through blogs (https://www.pain-2-power.com/insights/), inspirational videos (https://www.pain-2-power.com/videos-to-inspire/), e-books (https://www.pain-2-power.com/ebooks/), the Pain-2-Power Podcast (https://www.pain-2-power.com/podcast/) and what he calls "Action Sheets" (https://www.pain-2-power.com/action-sheets/), designed to jumpstart personal change.

"My form of coaching involves truly leaning in with a leader to create synergy that proves that 1 + 1 can equal 11," Dr. Ablow said. "There are immeasurable leaps of creativity and resolve that come about from my joining forces with a dynamic person and offering that person my complete focus, all my experience in business, science, politics, media and the arts, together with my entire Rolodex of contacts. We end up co-authoring, if you will, the story of that individual or that company's best intentions and best possibilities."

