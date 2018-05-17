Dr. Kelle H. Moley Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer By March of Dimes

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Moley join the leadership of March of Dimes. Her background and expertise in women's health and reproduction are exactly what our organization is looking for to advance our research, grow our knowledge, and improve the health of all moms and babies," says Stacey D. Stewart, president of the March of Dimes.

"It is a great honor to be joining March of Dimes. Their approach to research is innovative and the science is making tremendous strides. I am proud to spearhead these efforts and join this organization that is leading the fight for maternal and infant health," says Dr. Moley.

Until recently, Dr. Moley was the James P. Crane Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and vice chair and chief of the Division of Basic Science Research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She was also a professor of cell biology and physiology.

Dr. Moley's particular research interest is maternal obesity and diabetes before and during pregnancy and the long term effects on infant health. She is the principal investigator on several National Institutes of Health grants exploring aspects of reproductive biology and risk.

A native of Connecticut, Dr. Moley earned her B.A. from Wellesley College, her medical degree from Yale University, and completed her residency in OB-GYN, as well as a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and Infertility, at Washington University School of Medicine. She is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and was elected a member of the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) in 2014. She is a past president of the Society for Reproductive Investigation.

She resides in St. Louis, Missouri with her three adult sons, Patrick, Charles and John.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we stand up for every mom and every baby. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-kelle-h-moley-appointed-senior-vice-president-and-chief-science-officer-by-march-of-dimes-300650852.html

SOURCE March of Dimes

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

