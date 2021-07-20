Dr. Kelly R. Culwell Joins Afaxys As New Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afaxys, LLC, a socially conscious pharmaceutical company focused on serving patients in the community and public health system, announced today that Kelly R. Culwell, M.D., M.P.H. F.A.C.O.G., has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer effective July 12, 2021. Dr. Culwell will serve as a member of the Executive Team and will provide guidance on the strategic direction and execution of the company's clinical, medical and regulatory objectives that will build on and sustain current and future portfolio assets.

Dr. Kelly R. Culwell joins Afaxys as new Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and my Executive Team, I would like to congratulate and welcome Kelly to the Afaxys family," said Ronda Dean, President, CEO & Co-Founder of Afaxys, Inc. "Her deep experience in family planning as well as sexual and reproductive medicine will be invaluable to the organization as we expand our therapeutic areas of focus as well as broaden the number of health providers and patients we can serve."

"I am excited to join Afaxys who, as a mission-driven organization, is focused on doing the right thing for patients, especially those most in need," said Dr. Culwell.

Dr. Culwell was most recently with Evofem Biosciences where she served as CMO for the past seven years, overseeing FDA approval of the company's first prescription contraceptive and successful launch and completion of clinical studies. Prior to working there she was the CMO of WCG and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest among other roles and organizations.

About Afaxys

Afaxys, whose name is derived from a combination of affordable and access, is a first-of-its-kind socially conscious healthcare company inspired by the need to solve a public health crisis. The organization uniquely partners with community and public health, and private industry to ensure healthcare providers have stable pricing and reliable access to the products and services they need to care for their patients.

The Afaxys enterprise is comprised of a family of companies that operate under two wholly owned subsidiaries: Afaxys Pharma, LLC and Afaxys Group Services, LLC (AGS). Afaxys Pharma provides a broad portfolio of branded and generic contraceptives to the public healthcare market. AGS is a strategic sourcing operation that negotiates favorable pricing across a broad base of products and services through its Group Purchasing Organization and emapp. For more information about Afaxys visit www.afaxys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by Federal Securities laws. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the inability to implement strategic initiatives; and the dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Afaxys, Inc. will not update forward-looking statements to reflect factual assumptions, circumstances or events that have changed after a forward-looking statement was made.

