Dr. Ken Gautier Receives Annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Health, in collaboration with its parent company, Centene Corporation, has recognized Dr. Ken Gautier of All Children's Clinic in Southaven, Mississippi, with a national award for clinical excellence.

Practitioners are selected each year for the Summit Award for Excellence in Care based on their exemplary performance in a number of quality measures. Centene has sponsored this annual award since 2008.

"We are proud to honor Dr. Gautier with the 2018 Summit Award for Excellence in Care for his commitment to improving the many lives he touches in the Southaven community. It is an achievement well-deserved for a champion of exceptional patient care," said Aaron Sisk, plan president and CEO, Magnolia Health.

"With the Summit Award for Excellence in Care, we thank Dr. Gautier for his dedication to healthcare outcomes improvement. His service to our members represents the best in quality medical care," said Dr. Jeremy Erwin, Chief Medical Director, Magnolia Health.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

