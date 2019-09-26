Dr. Kenneth Kim Will Be Visiting the Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center by Meraas (BHSSCI) From September 29th - October 3rd 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kenneth Kim is a board-certified and reconstructive surgeon born in South Korea and specialises in eye, nose and breast surgery, facelifts, fat grafting and Botox/filler injections. Dr. Kim has extensive knowledge and experience in Asian cosmetic and reconstructive surgery and it is an integral part of his practice and fuels his passion for providing first-rate patient care. Ultimately, Dr. Kim's own personality, innovative technique, and extensive skill are all evidenced in his exceptional surgical results and are attested to by patients worldwide.

Dr. Kim will be visiting The Beverly Hills Sunset Surgery Center by Meraas (BHSSCI), at Meraas' Valiant Clinic, from September 29th – October 3rd 2019.

Dr. Kenneth Kim earned his degree in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, where he was nominated for a Rhodes Scholarship based on outstanding academic performance. He then pursued a medical degree from Yale University, where he was presented with the distinguished Yale Department of Surgery Research Award. At Yale, Dr. Kim was inducted into the Howard Hughes Medical Institute with a research fellowship, with which he conducted research on tissue regeneration.

Following Yale, Dr. Kenneth Kim served as a resident for seven years in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Northwestern University. During his residency, he completed a prestigious fellowship on facial trauma and reconstruction at University of California, Davis, as well as a Craniomaxillofacial Research and Development Fellowship at the AO Institute in Switzerland. Over the years, Dr. Kim's training encompassed all aspects of plastic surgery, including the following non-incisional Asian blepharoplasty (double-eyelid surgery), rhinoplasty, rhytidectomy (facelifts), breast augmentation/reconstruction, and body contouring.

Dr. Kim has worked with other highly skilled surgeons while training abroad in South Korea, mastering the most innovative techniques in Asian aesthetic surgery. He received special training in both double eyelid surgery and eye-enlargement surgery (ptosis repair). Since then, he specializes in double eyelid surgery to change the entire appearance of the eye – size, tilt, depth – by altering the deepest underlying structures of the eyelid. His exceptional techniques do not parallel conventional techniques in that they combine sophisticated methods in biomechanical modeling and analysis and Dr. Kim's own aesthetic sensibility and surgical experience. His experience and unique surgical approach are truly state-of-the-art. His advanced methods, flawless techniques, and experiences working with Asian patients make him the ideal plastic surgeon for patients interested in Asian aesthetic surgery.

