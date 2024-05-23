Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine Launches to Support Future Leaders in Pediatric Healthcare

NORFOLK, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine is now accepting applications from aspiring healthcare professionals dedicated to making significant contributions to pediatric medicine. This prestigious scholarship, founded by Dr. Kent Reifschneider, M.D., awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to an outstanding undergraduate student demonstrating exceptional promise in the field of pediatric healthcare.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine, applicants must:

Be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program in healthcare, medicine, or related fields with a focus on pediatric medicine.



Demonstrate a genuine passion for pediatric healthcare and a strong commitment to making a positive impact in the field.



Submit an original essay addressing the following prompt: "Describe your motivation for pursuing a career in pediatric medicine and discuss a significant experience or challenge that has influenced your journey. Additionally, explain how you envision contributing to the advancement of pediatric healthcare in the future."

Selection Process

The committee will review each applicant's submission comprehensively to ensure the chosen recipient embodies the values and dedication championed by Dr. Kent Reifschneider.

About Dr. Kent Reifschneider

Dr. Kent Reifschneider, the scholarship's founder, is a beacon of excellence in pediatric medicine. A native of Norwalk, Connecticut, Dr. Reifschneider earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from The Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. He completed a fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, further refining his expertise under distinguished mentors.

Dr. Kent Reifschneider holds certifications from the American Board of Pediatrics in both Pediatric Endocrinology and General Pediatrics, and he is licensed in Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio. His career is marked by a profound dedication to advancing pediatric healthcare, mentoring future healthcare professionals, and contributing to medical research.

About Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine

The Dr. Kent Reifschneider Scholarship for Pediatric Medicine was established to support and inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals specializing in pediatric medicine. Founded by Dr. Kent Reifschneider, a distinguished Pediatric Endocrinologist, the scholarship aims to recognize and reward students who demonstrate exceptional dedication and potential in pediatric healthcare. The scholarship reflects Dr. Kent Reifschneider's commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation in the field of pediatric medicine.

